Global Cognitive Data Management Market – Vertical Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Component, Organization Size, Deployment Type, Vertical, and Geography.

Global Cognitive Data Management Market was valued US$ 565.30 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

Technology advancements in industrial IT infrastructure have led to a growth of the global cognitive data management market. Rise in the usage of IoT-based devices, which results in gear up the amount of digital data, and innovative analytics are expected to drive the growth in the global cognitive data management market. An increase in the volume of complex data, and demand for streamlining business operations are some of the factors are also expected to drive the global cognitive data management market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

On the other hand, prevailing data security apprehensions and complex analytical processes are expected to limit the growth in the global cognitive data management market.

The cloud deployment type is estimated to witness the large market share in global cognitive data management market. Cloud-based solutions provide a widespread range of functionalities, such as pay-per-use model, ease in accessibility, flexibility faster setup time, multi-user support, and low installation and maintenance costs, which drive the demand in growth for cloud-based service.

The BFSI vertical is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. BFSI enterprises possess a large number of employee that generates a huge amount of data, which requires to be managed for the effective operation of business operations. In the usage of social analytical tools to gain more perceptive information concerning users can be supportive for sales and marketing purposes, which turns to rise the adoption of cognitive data management.

Region-wise, North America region is expected to hold the significant share in the global cognitive data management market. The significant share in the market is attributed to the factors like hugh investments in cognitive technologies by numerous key players and government support toward the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Rise in advancements in infrastructure,adoption of the digital transformation and IT budgets are expected to boost the market growth in the region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Cognitive Data Management Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Cognitive Data Management Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Cognitive Data Management Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Cognitive Data Management Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of the Global Cognitive Data Management Market

Global Cognitive Data Management Market, By Component

• Solutions

• Services

Global Cognitive Data Management Market, By Organization Size

• Large Enterprises

• Small & Medium Enterprises

Global Cognitive Data Management Market, By Deployment Type

• Cloud

• On-premises

Global Cognitive Data Management Market, By Vertical

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• IT & Telecom

• Government

• Manufacturing

• Others

Global Cognitive Data Management Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Global Cognitive Data Management Market

• IBM

• Salesforce

• SAP

• Informatics

• SAS

• Cognizant

• Microsoft

• Infosys

• HPE

• Oracle

• Veritas

• Wipro

• Datum

• Reltio

• Talend

• Saksoft

• Snaplogic

• Immuta

• Attivio

• Sparkcognition

• Expert System

• Strongbox Data Solutions

• Cogntivescale

• Pingar

• Kingland Systems

