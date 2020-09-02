Global Cognitive Radio Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)-by Component, by Application, by End-User and Geography.

Global Cognitive Radio Market is expected to reach US$ 9.84 Bn by 2026 from US$ XX Bn in 2018 at CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

Global Cognitive Radio Market

Cognitive radio market is segmented by component, application, end-user and geography. In terms of component, the cognitive radio market is classified into software, hardware, services. Based on application, the cognitive radio market is categorized into spectrum sensing, spectrum analysis, spectrum allocation, location tracking, and cognitive routing. On the basis of end-user, the cognitive radio market is segmented into government and defence, telecommunication, transportation. Region wise into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Cognitive radio is a form of wireless communication technology in which a transceiver intelligently detects the communication channels in use and the ones which are not, and instantly moves into vacant channels while avoiding occupied ones. One of the major drivers for this market is the adoption of cognitive radio for public application. Primary driving factors for the market growth are the increase in adoption of the 5G technology and technological advancements in the wireless communication field. Technology helps to overcome radio spectrum scarcity, develop satellite communications and provides enhanced quality of service. This feature has been leading to its wide adoption, and thus has been driving the cognitive radio market. Furthermore, effective use of pattern is also fuelling the market. So, issues regarding security and concerns related to interoperability with in the business are inhibiting the market.

Based on component, Demand for services is anticipated to grow with the evolution of the cognitive radio market, specifically for managed services. Managed services segment is projected to have the faster growth rate during the forecast period. Managed service providers take care of all the hardware and software functions, while organizations are only responsible for updating and installing business applications and configuring company policies.

On the basis of application, Spectrum sensing application is anticipated to witness the fastest market growth, during the forecast period. Spectrum sensing application of the cognitive radio involves observing and updating the status of the spectrum and the movement of the licensed or primary user by periodically sensing the frequency band. This identifies the way of accessing the spectrum hole without interfering the communication of the primary users.

In terms of region, North America is anticipated to be the most competitive region in the cognitive radio market during the forecast period. North America, among all the regions, have shown the maximum adoption of cognitive radio technology, due to its early implementation in the majority of verticals. The region is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. APAC region is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the cognitive radio market.

Some of the key players in the cognitive radio market are BAE Systems, Raytheon Company, Thales Group, Rhode & Schwarz, Spectrum Signal Processing, xG Technology, Nutaq, Ettus Research, Shared Spectrum Company, DataSoft, EpiSys Science, and Kyynel.AE Systems, Vecima Networks, Rohde & Schwarz, Wireless Inc.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Global Cognitive Radio Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Cognitive Radio Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Cognitive Radio Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Cognitive Radio Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of the Global Cognitive Radio Market

Global Cognitive Radio Market by Component

• Software

• Hardware

• Services

Global Cognitive Radio Market by Application

• Spectrum sensing

• Spectrum analysis

• Spectrum allocation

• Location tracking

• Cognitive routing

Global Cognitive Radio Market by Application

• Government and defence

• Telecommunication

• Transportation

Global Cognitive Radio Market by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Global Cognitive Radio Market

• BAE Systems

• Raytheon Company

• Thales Group

• Rhode & Schwarz

• Spectrum Signal Processing

• xG Technology, Nutaq

• Ettus Research

• Shared Spectrum Company

• DataSoft, EpiSys Science

• Kyynel

• AE Systems

• Vecim Networks

• Rohde & Schwarz,

• Wireless Inc.

Major Table Cognitive Radio Market of Contents Report



1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights

1.3. Research Objectives

1.4. Key Questions Answered

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Report Assumptions

2.2. Abbreviations Used

2.3. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global Cognitive Radio Market Size, by Market Value (US$ Bn) and Market, by Region

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Indicator

4.3. Drivers and Restraints Snapshot Analysis

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.3.4. Porter’s Analysis

4.3.5. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.6. SWOT Analysis

5. Global Cognitive Radio Market Analysis and Forecast

5.1. Global Cognitive Radio Market Analysis and Forecast

5.2. Global Cognitive Radio Market Size& Y-o-Y Growth Analysis

5.2.1. North America

5.2.2. Europe

5.2.3. Asia Pacific

5.2.4. Middle East & Africa

5.2.5. Latin America

6. Global Cognitive Radio Market Analysis and Forecast, by Application

6.1. Introduction and Definition

6.2. Key Findings

6.3. Global Cognitive Radio Market Value Share Analysis, by Application

6.4. Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Application

6.5. Global Cognitive Radio Market Analysis, by Application

6.6. Cognitive Radio Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Application

7. Global Cognitive Radio Market Analysis and Forecast, by Component

7.1. Introduction and Definition

7.2. Global Cognitive Radio Market Value Share Analysis, by Component

7.3. Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Component

7.4. Global Cognitive Radio Market Analysis, by Component

7.5. Global Cognitive Radio Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Component

