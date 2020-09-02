Needle Coke Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Type, by Grade, Application and Geography

Needle Coke Market is estimated to fuelling US$ XX Mn by 2026 in terms of revenue with CAGR of XX% in the forecasting period 2018-2026.



Needle coke is a needle-shaped carbon material. Needle coke is a top-notch review of oil coke, which is utilized as a part of the assembling of graphite cathodes for bend heaters in the steel industry. A decent nature of needle coke is hard and thick mass shaped with a structure of carbon strings. Needle coke is used in the production of graphite electrodes mainly used for the steel industry.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/11668

The rapid growth of new energy vehicles increases consumption of needle coke in lithium battery anode material. The demand was about 80kt in 2017 and is predicted to surpass 250kt in 2026. Increasing demand for steel recycling is presumed to augment Needle Coke Market growth over the foreseeable future. Increasing petroleum-based needle coke demand globally is anticipated to fuel market growth over the forecast period. Uncertainty in the global crude oil and natural gas markets owing to demand & supply fluctuations is a major restraint for Needle Coke Market growth. Limited global DCC capacities coupled with technological limitations is expected to negatively affect needle coke market growth over the next few years.

Needle Coke Market can be segmented by type, by grade, application, and region. On the basis of type, Coal tar is obtained as a by-product during the cooking process of low ash metallurgical coke. The petroleum derived segment accounted for more than 60% share of the market in 2017. In terms of grade, the super-premium grade has the lowest coefficient of thermal expansion (CTE), which makes it more suitable for the production of high-grade graphite electrodes. In terms of application, the graphite electrode segment held a major share of the market in 2017.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific market is expected to witness significant growth over the next few years owing to increasing steel and aluminum manufacturing industries in the region. The market in Europe is likely to expand at a significant pace in the near future.

Key players in the Needle Coke Market are Phillips 66, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, JXTG Holdings, Inc., Baotailong New Material Co., Ltd., Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., Bao-steel Group, C-Chem CO., LTD., Seadrift Coke LP, Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, Shanxi Hongte Coal Chemical Co Ltd., Sinosteel Anshan Research Institute of Thermo-Energy Co., Ltd., PetroChina International Jinzhou Petrochemical Co., Ltd., Shijiazhuang Deli Chemical Co.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis Global Needle Coke Market Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/11668

The report also helps in understanding Global Needle Coke Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Needle Coke Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Needle Coke Market make the report investor’s guide.

Needle Coke Market Scope:

Needle Coke Market, By Type

• Petroleum Derived

• Coal Tar Pitch Derived

Needle Coke Market, By Grade

• Base Premium

• Intermediate Premium

• Super Premium

Needle Coke Market, By Application

• Steel Industry

• Aluminium Industry

• Nuclear Power

Needle Coke Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the market:

• Phillips 66

• Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

• JXTG Holdings

• Baotailong New Material Co.

• Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

• Bao-steel Group

• C-Chem CO.

• Seadrift Coke LP

• Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited

• Shanxi Hongte Coal Chemical Co Ltd.

• Sinosteel Anshan Research Institute of Thermo-Energy Co.

• Petrochina International Jinzhou Petrochemical Co.

• Shijiazhuang Deli Chemical Co.

• Petroleum Coke Industries Co.

• Petrocokes Japan Ltd.

• FangDa Carbon New Material Co. Ltd

• POSCO

• CNPC

• Deli Chemical

• Shandong Yida

• SY Carbon

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Needle Coke Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Needle Coke Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Needle Coke Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Needle Coke Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Needle Coke Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Needle Coke Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Needle Coke Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Needle Coke by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Needle Coke Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Needle Coke Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Needle Coke Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Needle Coke Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/needle-coke-market/11668/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com