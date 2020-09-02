Global 3D Radar Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Range, platform, Frequency Band, Component, Industry, Region

Global 3D Radar Market was valued US$ 1,035.10 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 4,870.65 Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of 21.36 % during forecast period.



3D radar is mostly being implemented by air force or defense for monitoring and weather investigation. Also, because of the growing application of 3D radar in several industries is accordingly driving the growth of 3D radar market across the globe. However, contraction of 3D radars and increasing installation within air & missile defense systems would offer beneficial opportunities for the market during forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Based on range, 3D radar market is classified into long range, medium range and short range. Among all these segments, medium range segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. These 3D radars are noticing extensive applications in defense domain and providing real-time information for surveillance purposes without relying on high defeat classifications. Also, this segment is considerably contributing towards the growth of 3D radar market across the globe.

Geographically, North America is expected to hold the largest share in 3D Radar market. Growth in this region is attributed to strong implementation and penetration of 3D Radar in the military segment, as well as occurrence of large number of manufacturers in the region. North America is the major 3D radar market, globally because of increasing deployment of ballistic missiles and increasing use of UAVs in this region. Asia Pacific is expected to witness profitable growth owing to the increasing adoption of technologically advanced 3D Radar systems, increasing developments in security standards and the increasing surveillance and monitoring of global threats. Additionally, increasing adoption of latest warfare methods with the advanced equipment and growing investments in defense is another purpose for the growth of 3D radar market in region.

The manufacturers are taking efforts to develop specialized airborne 3D radar for airborne applications which allows easy data collection of fast changing environment like snow slopes and active volcanoes. This factor is another significant driver for the growth of 3D radar market. As, US Navy agreed upon US$ 12.3 million worth contracts with BAE Systems’ Electronic Systems business, in Greenlawn, New York, to build 265 conformal-controlled function pattern antenna (C-CRPA) units, for the various versions of the Navy39, F/A-18 carrier-based combat jet.

This report provides all the necessary information required to understand the significant developments in the 3D Radar market, and growth trends of each segment and region. It also consist of strategies, financial information, and recent expansions in the company profiling.

Also, the report provides visions related to trends and their influence on the market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding 3D Radar market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in 3D Radar market.

Scope of Global 3D Radar Market:

Global 3D Radar Market, by Range:

• Short range

• Medium range

• Long range

Global 3D Radar Market, by Platform:

• Airborne

• Naval

• Ground surface

Global 3D Radar Market, by Frequency Band:

• C/S/X Band

• E/F Band

• L Band

• Other Frequency Bands

Global 3D Radar Market, by Component:

• Hardware

• Software

Global 3D Radar Market, by Industry:

• Automotive and Public Infrastructure

• Energy & Utilities

• Government

• Others

Global 3D Radar Market by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operating in Global 3D Radar Market Includes:

• Airbus Defense and Space

• BAE Systems plc

• Harris Corporation

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Leonardo S.p.A.

• Lockheed Martin

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Rockwell Collins

• SAAB Group

• Thales Group

• Raytheon Company

• Rheinmetall AG

• ASELSAN A.S.

• ELTA Systems Ltd

• Indra Sistemas

