Global Thin Wafer Processing and Dicing Equipment Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Application, Dicing Technology, Wafer Thickness, and Region

Global Thin Wafer Processing and Dicing Equipment Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

A wafer is a thin slice of semiconductor material utilized in electronics. This material is used for the fabrication of integrated circuits and in photovoltaics for conventional, wafer-based solar cells. Wafer dicing is the method by which individual silicon chips are separated from each other on the wafer.

Thin wafer dicing and processing equipment market size is expected to witness strong growth throughout the forecast period because three-dimensional integrated circuits across different end-use applications, such as portable consumer electronic devices, sensors, microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and industrial products. Furthermore, the increasing demand for a three-dimensional integrated circuit (3DIC) is expected to add considerably to this growth over the forecast period. Nevertheless, the high cost associated with the purchasing and maintenance of thin wafer processing and dicing equipment may hinder the market in the forecast period.

Based on the wafer thickness, the 120μm segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR of XX% throughout the forecast period. An increasing trend of miniaturizing several RFID and power devices to obtain better functioning and improved electrical performance is responsible for the robust demand of processing and dicing equipment for wafers having a thickness of 120μm.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific analyzed to have the largest market share with XX% of the market throughout the forecast period. Additionally, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate in coming years, thanks to major market players coupled with extensive R&D. Also, China and Japan is estimated to witness a stable growth in thin wafer processing and dicing equipment market size and is conserved to be an important competitor of the different manufacturer in the USA.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global thin wafer processing and dicing equipment market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global thin wafer processing and dicing equipment market.

Scope of the Global Thin Wafer Processing and Dicing Equipment Market

Global Thin Wafer Processing and Dicing Equipment Market, By Application

• Logic and Memory

• MEMS (Micro Electro Mechanical Systems)

• Power Device

• RFID (Radio Frequency Identification)

• CMOS Image Sensor

Global Thin Wafer Processing and Dicing Equipment Market, By Dicing Technology

• Blade Dicing

• Laser Dicing

• Plasma Dicing

Global Thin Wafer Processing and Dicing Equipment Market, By Wafer Thickness

• 750μm

• 120μm

• 50μm

Global Thin Wafer Processing and Dicing Equipment Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Thin Wafer Processing and Dicing Equipment Market

• EV Group

• Lam Research Corp.

• Plasma-Therm LLC

• DISCO Corp.

• Tokyo Electron Ltd.

• Advanced Dicing Technologies

• Suzhou Delphi Laser Co. Ltd.

• SPTS Technologies Ltd.

• Tokyo Seimitsu Co. Ltd.

• Panasonic Corp.

• Han’s Laser Technology Co. Ltd

• ASM Laser Separation International (ALSI) B.V.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Thin Wafer Processing and Dicing Equipment Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Thin Wafer Processing and Dicing Equipment Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Thin Wafer Processing and Dicing Equipment Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Thin Wafer Processing and Dicing Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Thin Wafer Processing and Dicing Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Thin Wafer Processing and Dicing Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Thin Wafer Processing and Dicing Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Thin Wafer Processing and Dicing Equipment by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Thin Wafer Processing and Dicing Equipment Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Thin Wafer Processing and Dicing Equipment Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Thin Wafer Processing and Dicing Equipment Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

