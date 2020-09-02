Global Circulating Fluidized Bed (CFB) Boilers Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026), By Type, Application, and Region

Global Circulating Fluidized Bed (CFB) Boilers Market was valued US$ XXBn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XXBn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

The CFB boilers market has seen a substantial growth over the past three years because of increased need for power. Also, companies are using CFB boilers to follow stringent government regulations affecting to gas emission which is also a driving factor. Additionally, CFB boilers operate at comparatively lower temperatures as compared to conventional boilers, dropping the gas emission levels considerably. Low emission of gases such as carbon dioxide, sulfur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide make CFB boilers eco-friendly which is a key driver for the market growth. Furthermore, flexibility in use of fuels reduces the burden on depleting reserves of coal, as CFB encourages the use of other fuels. The CFB boilers also decrease the operational cost of boilers and power plants, which is another driving factor for the market. Nevertheless, the market could be hindered in the event of design flaws in the boiler which is likely to lead to depositions and corrosion of the boiler surface, and high maintenance cost of CFB boilers may limit their installation.

By application, the oil and gas industry is using CFB boilers on a larger scale in their routine operations as compared to other industry verticals thus, it would have the maximum revenue in the market. The chemical industry is anticipated to increase the use of CFB boilers because of operational efficiency and reduced gas emission. Therefore, it is expected that the chemical industry would have the highest growth rate in the market.

Geographically, North American market is the most developed market for CFB boilers as companies in this region adopted the CFB technology much earlier caused by stringent gas emission laws and control operational cost. The Asia-Pacific region has the highest demand for energy, as most countries in this region are emerging countries and industrial energy needs are very high. Therefore, it is projected that the CFB boilers market would have the highest demand in this region.

The report analyzes the market for circulating fluidized bed (CFB) boilers in terms of installed capacity (GWe). The market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. For the research, 2017 has been taken as the base year, while all forecasts have been given for the period from 2018 to 2026. Market data for all the segments has been delivered at the regional as well as country-specific level from 2018 to 2026. The report provides a comprehensive competitive analysis of companies engaged in the CFB boilers business.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global circulating fluidized bed (CFB) boilers market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global circulating fluidized bed (CFB) boilers market.

Scope of Global Circulating Fluidized Bed (CFB) Boilers Market

Global Circulating Fluidized Bed (CFB) Boilers Market, By Type

• Subcritical

• Supercritical

• Ultra-supercritical

Global Circulating Fluidized Bed (CFB) Boilers Market, By Application

• Oil and Gas

• Chemicals

• Manufacturing

• Others

Global Circulating Fluidized Bed (CFB) Boilers Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Operating in Global Circulating Fluidized Bed (CFB) Boilers Market

• Alfa Laval AB

• Alstom SA

• AE&E Nanjing Boiler Co. Ltd.

• Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.

• Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL)

• DongFang Boiler Group Co. Ltd.

• Doosan Heavy Industries and Construction Co. Ltd.

• Formosa Heavy Industries Corp

• Amec Foster Wheeler plc

• Harbin Boiler Engineering Co. Ltd.

• MetsoOyj

• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

• Shanghai Boiler Works Co. Ltd.

• Thermax Ltd.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Circulating Fluidized Bed (CFB) Boilers Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Circulating Fluidized Bed (CFB) Boilers Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Circulating Fluidized Bed (CFB) Boilers Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Circulating Fluidized Bed (CFB) Boilers Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Circulating Fluidized Bed (CFB) Boilers Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Circulating Fluidized Bed (CFB) Boilers Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Circulating Fluidized Bed (CFB) Boilers Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Circulating Fluidized Bed (CFB) Boilers by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Circulating Fluidized Bed (CFB) Boilers Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Circulating Fluidized Bed (CFB) Boilers Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Circulating Fluidized Bed (CFB) Boilers Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

