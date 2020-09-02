Global Cognitive Security Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – By Component, Application, Security Type, Deployment Mode, Enterprise Size, Vertical, and Geography

Global Cognitive Security Market was valued at US$ 3.50 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 41.03 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 36.03% during a forecast period.

Cognitive security is the idea of utilizing AI to develop digital security systems. Bringing AI to the security world is estimated to expand comprehensive security a great deal in systems that are otherwise vulnerable to a wide range of threats from hackers and other cruel actors.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding cognitive security market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in cognitive security market.

Request For View Sample Cognitive Security Market Report Page :@ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/26240/

The major driver for the growth of cognitive security market is increasing cyber-attacks on the cloud. Additionally, the market is estimated to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period owing to the growing investments for the implementation, adoption, and penetration of AI technology globally. The development of online market will also drive the growth of the global cognitive security market. However, limited security budget is projected to the major restraint to the growth of the cognitive security market.

Also, lack of awareness and skilled labor to implement the solution is hindering the growth of cognitive security market. Furthermore, regulatory & compliance mandates and increasing adoption of social media platforms in several business functions are opportunities for increasing the market in forecast period.

IT & telecom segment is contributing the highest to the growth of cognitive security market. The IT businesses are adopting the cognitive security services for transferring massive amount of data. There is fast adoption of internet on smartphones which access data on cloud. To secure this data which is transferred by the IT and telecom sector, there is augmented demand for cloud security. This contributes to the growing of cognitive security market.

Solutions segment is projected to the larger market share during the forecast period. The real-time security analytics and visualization platform play a vital role in detecting anomalies and preventing infrequent behaviors or cyber-attacks. In contrast, the services segment is estimated to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for the proper implementation of cognitive security market.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the global cognitive security market during the forecast period. Several factors like rising demand from security analysts, increasing adoption of security solutions in the IT and telecom sector, and growing incidents of cybersecurity breaches are likely to drive the market growth in the Asia Pacific. North America is estimated to account for the highest market share during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Market Cognitive Security Report Here:@ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/26240/

Scope of the Global Cognitive Security Market

Global Cognitive Security Market by Component

• Solutions

o Unified Log Manager & Data Catalog

o Real-Time Security Analytics & Visualization Platform

o Biometric Recognition

o Digital Signature Recognition

• Services

o Deployment & Integration

o Support & Maintenance

o Training & Consulting

Global Cognitive Security Market by Application

• Threat Intelligence

• Anomaly Detection & Risk Mitigation

• Automated Compliance Management

• Others

Global Cognitive Security Market by Security Type

• Physical Security

• Cybersecurity

o Network Security

o Cloud Security

o Application Security

o Endpoint Security

Global Cognitive Security Market by Deployment Mode

• Cloud

• On-Premises

Global Cognitive Security Market by Enterprise Size

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Global Cognitive Security Market by Vertical

• Aerospace & Defense

• BFSI

• IT & Telecom

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Manufacturing

• Energy & Utilities

• Others

Global Cognitive Security Market by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in the Global Cognitive Security Market

• AWS

• Acalvio

• CA Technologies

• Check Point Software

• Cisco

• Cybraics

• Cylance

• DXC Technology

• DarKTrace

• Deep Instinct

• Demisto

• Expert System

• Feedzai

• Fortinet

• Google

• High-Tech Bridge

• IBM

• LogRhythm

• McAfee

• Securonix

• Sift Science

• SparkCognition

• Symantec

• ThreatMetrix

• Trend Micro

• XTN

Major Table Cognitive Security Market of Contents Report



1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights

1.3. Research Objectives

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Report Assumptions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Research Methodology

2.3.1. Secondary Research

2.3.1.1. Secondary data

2.3.1.2. Secondary Sources

2.3.2. Primary Research

2.3.2.1. Data from Primary Sources

2.3.2.2. Breakdown of Primary Sources

3. Executive Summary: Global Cognitive Security Market, by Market Value (US$ Bn)

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Indicator

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.4. Challenges

4.3. Porter’s Analysis

4.4. Value Chain Analysis

4.5. Market Risk Analysis

4.6. SWOT Analysis

4.7. Global Cognitive Security Market Industry Trends

5. Supply Side and Demand Side Indicators

6. Global Cognitive Security Market Analysis and Forecast

6.1. Global Cognitive Security Market Size & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis

6.1.1. North America

6.1.2. Europe

6.1.3. Asia Pacific

6.1.4. Middle East & Africa

6.1.5. South America

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Cognitive Security Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-cognitive-security-market/26240/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors .

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: Maximize Market Research Pvt. Ltd.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com

Follows to Twitter : Maximize Market Research at : https://twitter.com/MMR_Business

Follows to Linkdin : Maximize Market Research at : https://www.linkedin.com/company/maxmize-market-research-pvt-ltd