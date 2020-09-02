Global Commercial P2P CDN Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – By Content, Solution, Service, End-User, Vertical, and Geography

Global Commercial P2P CDN Market was valued US$ 1.02 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 3.05 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 14.67% during a forecast period.

Global Commercial P2P CDN Market by ContentP2P CDNs use WebRTC to connect the users without need for a plugin to be installed on the user’s device. This makes things easier to use, to manage for the P2P CDNs, and ensures the most number of peers are connected at some given time.

The increasing demand for 4K content, the need to optimize web performance, and the growing trend of digitalization among organizations are estimated to drive the growth of the commercial P2P CDN market. Moreover, CDN is the leading method for video delivery, therefore, the rising video streaming services would boost the growth of the commercial P2P CDN market. However, network connectivity and technical difficulties in video streaming are projected to hamper market growth.

Request For View Sample Commercial P2P CDN Market Report Page :@ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample//23276/

Media delivery segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rising number of smartphones and numerous other portable devices has given increase to some digital formats to be delivered on each type of device differently.

The gaming vertical is projected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. Online gaming has undergone enormous transformations owing to the availability of CDN technologies and solutions. With the introduction of eSports, the market for the gaming vertical is estimated to grow at a rapid pace.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest market size during the forecast period. The growth in this region is projected to be driven by the proliferation of video-on-demand, online gaming, and Internet Protocol Television (IPTV). Furthermore, a large number of small players are catering to the Asia Pacific P2P CDN market, making it one of the fastest-growing regions.

Some of the key players in the global commercial P2P CDN market are Akamai, Alibaba Group, CDNvideo, Edgemesh, Globecast, Kollective, Peer5, PeerApp, Play2live, Qumu Corporation, Streamroot, Strivecdn, and Viblast.

Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Market Commercial P2P CDN Report Here:@ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying//23276/

Scope of the Global Commercial P2P CDN Market

Global Commercial P2P CDN Market by Content

• Video

• Non-video

Global Commercial P2P CDN Market by Solution

• Web Performance Optimization

• Media Delivery

• Cloud Security

Global Commercial P2P CDN Market by Service

• Professional Services

• Maintenance and Support

Global Commercial P2P CDN Market by End-User

• Consumer

• Business

Global Commercial P2P CDN Market by Vertical

• Media and Entertainment

• Gaming

• Retail and Ecommerce

• Education

• Healthcare

• Others

Global Commercial P2P CDN Market by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in the Global Commercial P2P CDN Market

• Akamai

• Alibaba Group

• CDNvideo

• Edgemesh

• Globecast

• Kollective

• Peer5

• PeerApp

• Play2live

• Qumu Corporation

• Streamroot

• Strivecdn

• Viblast

Major Table Commercial P2P CDN Market of Contents Report



1. Preface

1.1. Research Objectives

1.2. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Abbreviations

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global Commercial P2P CDN Market Size, by Market Value (US$ Bn) and Market

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.3. Drivers and Restraints Snapshot Analysis

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.3.4. Porter’s Analysis

4.3.5. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.6. SWOT Analysis

5. Global Commercial P2P CDN Market Analysis and Forecast

5.1. Global Commercial P2P CDN Market Size & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis

5.1.1. North America

5.1.2. Europe

5.1.3. Asia Pacific

5.1.4. Middle East & Africa

5.1.5. South America

6. Global Commercial P2P CDN Market Analysis and Forecast, by Solution

6.1. Introduction and Definition

6.2. Global Commercial P2P CDN Market Value Share Analysis, by Solution

6.3. Global Commercial P2P CDN Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Solution

6.4. Global Commercial P2P CDN Market Analysis, by Solution

6.5. Global Commercial P2P CDN Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Solution

6.6. Key Trends

6.6.1. Key Developments

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Commercial P2P CDN Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-commercial-p2p-cdn-market/23276/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors .

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: Maximize Market Research Pvt. Ltd.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com

Follows to Twitter : Maximize Market Research at : https://twitter.com/MMR_Business

Follows to Linkdin : Maximize Market Research at : https://www.linkedin.com/company/maxmize-market-research-pvt-ltd