Global Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Type, by Provider Type , by Vertical and by Geography

Global Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market is expected to reach US$ 34.90 Bn by 2026 from US$ XX Bn in 2016 at a CAGR of XX %.

This is a comprehensive global report focused on the current and future prospects of the Global Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market. This report is a consolidation of primary and secondary research, which provides market size, share, dynamics, and forecast for various segments and sub-segments considering the macro and micro environmental factors. An in-depth analysis of past trends, future trends, demographics, technological advancements, and regulatory requirements for the Global Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market has been done in order to calculate the growth rates for each segment and sub-segments.

The key driving factor for Global Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market includes the market include growing government mandate for deploying vehicle tracking in commercial vehicles and rising demand for smartphones supplements the adoption of telematics solutions and services.

The OEM telematics provider type among the type segment is expected to grow at the highest market share over the forecast period due to growing trend of providing OEM-embedded telematics solutions and due to their extensive foothold in manufacturing embedded modules and strong technological leadership.

Geographically, the Global Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The swift growth of the market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global market. The growth in the region is attributed to the untapped market strength, increasing awareness about driver safety and accident prevention, upcoming regulations to improve road safety, presence of leading OEM players, growing transportation and logistics industries, and advent of 4G LTE technology and smartphones.

Key Highlights:

• Complete analysis with respect to individual growth trends are incorporated within the scope of our study.

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key drivers, restraints opportunities for Global Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market

• Comprehensive analysis of factors that are instrumental in changing the market scenario, prospective opportunities, market shares, growth strategies along with identification of key companies are profiled.

• Detailed quantitative analysis of the current and future trends for the forecast period has been profiled.

• Global Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market analysis and segmentation with respect to Type, provider type, vertical and geography.

•Global Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America along with their key regions

Global Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market by Type:

• Solution

• Services

Global Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market by Provider Type:

• Aftermarket

• OEM

Global Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market by Vertical:

• Media & Entertainment

• Travel & Tourism

• Healthcare

• Transportation & Logistics

• Government & Utilities

• Construction

• Education

Global Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

The major key players that influence growth of Global Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market includes:

• PTC, Inc.

• Masternaut Limited

• Trimble Inc.

• OCTO Telematics Ltd.s

• Inseego Corporation

• ZONAR SYSTEMS, INC.

• Verizon Telematics, Inc.

• Infineon

• Mix Telematics International Ltd.

• Omnitracs, LLC

• Tomtom Telematics Bv

• Microlise Group Ltd.

• Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles

• Modulo Security, LLC

• Tyco International Inc

Major Table Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market of Contents Report



1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights

1.3. Research Objectives

1.4. Key Questions Answered

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Report Assumptions

2.2. Abbreviations Used

2.3. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market Size, by Market Value (US$ Bn) and Market, by Region

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Indicator

4.3. Drivers and Restraints Snapshot Analysis

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.3.4. Porter’s Analysis

4.3.5. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.6. SWOT Analysis

5. Global Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market Analysis and Forecast

5.1. Global Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market Analysis and Forecast

5.2. Global Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market Size& Y-o-Y Growth Analysis

5.2.1. North America

5.2.2. Europe

5.2.3. Asia Pacific

5.2.4. Middle East & Africa

5.2.5. Latin America

