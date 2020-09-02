Global Variable Air Volume Box Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Type, Application and Region

Global Variable Air Volume Box Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 7.5% during forecast period.



Growing demand from the HVAC systems in commercial buildings is the major driving force behind the variable air volume box (VAV) market. The increasing construction industry, especially commercial and industrial construction, in the major countries owing to rapid economic development is expected to lead to high demand for VAV box, hence it will contribute to the demand of variable air volume box market globally. However, the biggest restraint for the global VAV box market is a decreased amount of awareness for variable air volume box systems.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Single-duct VAV segment is projected to witness considerable CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The use and higher preference of single-duct VAV systems in commercial buildings, with offices, retail outlets, hotels, hospitals, and others is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. Also, the growing preference for compact offices has boosted the demand for low-profile configuration single-duct VAV.

Commercial building segment is expected to be the fast growing market globally. VAV box is used in almost every commercial buildings, including mega structures, conventions centers, shopping malls, and others. Offices, hospitality, warehouse, and retail are the major users of VAV box in the commercial building segment.

North America is expected to be the largest variable in air volume box Market during the forecast period. Growing construction spending in private and public sectors across the North American region is expected to boost the demand for HVAC systems.

Ingersoll Rand PLC is one of the major players in air volume box market. It is one of the pioneer companies providing air solutions for homes and buildings, transportation, and protection solutions for food to upsurge the industrial productivity and efficiency. The company operates through two business segments, namely, climate and industrial which proposals products under the brand names – Thermo King, Club Car, Ingersoll Rand, and Trane.

A recent development in Global Variable Air Volume Box Market: In March 2019, TROX GmbH signed a joint venture agreement with Egyptian air conditioning manufacturer and provider Tiba El Manzalawi Group (Egypt). The new joint venture goals at serving the Egyptian market as well as the markets in the Middle East and North and East Africa.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Variable Air Volume Box Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global Variable Air Volume Box Market.

Global Variable Air Volume Box Market

Global Variable Air Volume Box Market, By Type

• Single-Duct VAV

• Dual-Duct VAV

• Induction VAV

• Fan-Powered VAV

• Series Fan-Powered VAV

• Parallel Fan-Powered VAV

Global Variable Air Volume Box Market, By Application

• Commercial Building

o Office

o Warehouse

o Hospitality

o Retail

o Others

• Industrial Building

• Residential Building

Global Variable Air Volume Box Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in Global Variable Air Volume Box Market

• Ingersoll Rand PLC

• Johnson Controls

• TROX GmbH

• Spect

• United Technologies Corporation

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Daikin Industries, Ltd.

• Siemens AG

• Systemair AB

• Barcol-Air

• Halton Group

• Advanced Air (UK) Ltd

• Waterloo Air Products PLC

• Air Master Equipments Emirates LLC

• KAD Airconditioning

• EB Air Control Inc.

• Dynacraft Air Controls

• BES-Tech, Inc.

• Metal Industries Inc.

• Beyond & Brothers Development Co Ltd

• KBE

• Prolon

• Betec Cad

• JCC Cooling

