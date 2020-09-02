Offshore AUV & ROV Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Product Type, Application, and Geography

Offshore AUV & ROV Market is expected to grow from US$ XX Mn in 2018 to cross US$ XXX Mn by 2025, with a CAGR of approximately XX% between the forecasting period of 2018 to 2026. The Offshore AUV & ROV Market can be segmented into by Product Type, Application, and Geography- global forecast to 2026.

In offshore equipment, implementation of advanced technology for improving the function and accuracy of the work in accordance with the rise in government environmental norms towards the offshore industry. Accelerated advancements in technology are expected to continue to engineer further growth in the oil & gas remote-controlled vehicles sector. Improve the demand for oil & gas is the key factor driving the Offshore AUV & ROV Market. While the key to recent advancements in AUV technology is the vehicle’s ability to act independently, ROVs are judged in part by how much control the operators at the surface can maintain over them.

The rising risk of marine attacks and incidence of marine infiltration has encouraged the defense forces to gather intelligence and enhance security measures to resist these situations. ROVs are programmable, robotic vehicles that can drive or glide through the ocean and can perform predetermined tasks without the control of human controllers. AUVs are able of performing underwater surveys such as detecting and mapping submerged rocks, and obstructions to alert the navigation systems of commercial, recreational, and defense vessels.

In terms of geography, the Offshore AUV & ROV Market cab be split into five regions. The Middle East and Africa hold dominance accounting for the leading revenue contribution to the overall market. The offshore activity in the Middle Eastern region has seen growth since 2015, despite low oil prices.

Market scope:-

Offshore AUV & ROV Market, By Product Type

• High Capacity Electric Vehicle

• Small Vehicle

• Man Portable

• Large Vehicle

• Heavy Work-Class Vehicle

Offshore AUV & ROV Market, By Application

• Oil & Gas

• Commercial

• Defence

• Scientific Research

Offshore AUV & ROV Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Offshore AUV & ROV Market:

• ubsea 7 Inc.

• SAAB AB

• Fugro NV

• Ocean Engineering Ltd.

• Bluefin Robotics

• Atlas Electronik GmbH

• Kongsberg Maritime

• Teledyne Technologies LLC

• BIRNS INC.

• International Submarine Engineering Ltd.

• Schilling Robotics LLC

• Oceaneering International Inc.

• TechnipFMC (UK)

• Saipem (Italy)

• Forum (US)

• DOF (Norway)

• ECA (France)

• Deep Ocean Group (Norway)

• ISE (Canada)

• AC-CESS (Scotland)

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Offshore AUV & ROV Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Offshore AUV & ROV Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Offshore AUV & ROV Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Offshore AUV & ROV Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Offshore AUV & ROV Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Offshore AUV & ROV Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Offshore AUV & ROV Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Offshore AUV & ROV by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Offshore AUV & ROV Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Offshore AUV & ROV Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Offshore AUV & ROV Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

