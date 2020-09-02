Global Composable Infrastructure Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Type, Vertical, and Geography

Global Composable Infrastructure Market was valued at US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

In composable infrastructure, storage, compute and networking resources are abstracted from their physical locations and can be managed by software, through a web-based interface. Composable infrastructure makes data centre resources as freely available as cloud services and is the foundation for private and hybrid cloud solutions.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding composable infrastructure market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in composable infrastructure market.

Rising business analytics workload, implementation of methodologies such as DevOps, augmented customer expectations, increase of automation and standardization tools and emergence of hybrid cloud is boosting the composable infrastructure market growth. Moreover, the growing essential to bridge the gap between traditional and new infrastructure and high scalability and agility of composable infrastructure is adding fuel to the growth of the composable infrastructure market. However, lack of awareness about the benefits of composable infrastructure, choice of hypervisor being vendor-dependent is hampering the market growth.

Hardware is estimated to the larger market share during the forecast period. The growing demand for composable infrastructure hardware is mostly due to the rising number of enterprise applications and demand for dynamic hardware requirements to make IT infrastructure more agile and scalable.

BFSI segment is projected to implement composable infrastructure solutions at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This infrastructure is likely to help financial institutions and financial service providers develop their operational efficiency and productivity. Some of the important advantages of deploying composable infrastructure solutions include seamless scalability, reduce operational expenditure, and compact management overheads. However, the BFSI segment is more likely to deploy composable infrastructure, as these solutions help raising the speed of data processing and alleviate business risks by unifying the control of all operations from a single point.

North America is expected to the largest market share during the forecast period. The strong digital economy in North America and the expansion of the data center industry are significant factors contributing to the growth of the composable infrastructure market in this region. Growing demand for scalability in solutions, tax exemptions, reduction in operational expenditure, and low total ownership cost on IT infrastructure are the major factors driving the growth of the composable infrastructure market in this region.

Scope of the Global Composable Infrastructure Market

Global Composable Infrastructure Market by Type

• Software

• Hardware

Global Composable Infrastructure Market by Vertical

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• IT and Telecom

• Government

• Manufacturing

• Others

Global Composable Infrastructure Market by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in the Global Composable Infrastructure Market

• Cloudistics

• Dell EMC

• Drivescale

• HGST

• HPE

• Lenovo

• Liqid

• One Stop Systems

• QCT

• Tidalscale

• DriveScale

• TidalScale

• OSS

Major Table Composable Infrastructure Market of Contents Report



1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights

1.3. Research Objectives

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Report Assumptions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Research Methodology

2.3.1. Secondary Research

2.3.1.1. Secondary data

2.3.1.2. Secondary Sources

2.3.2. Primary Research

2.3.2.1. Data from Primary Sources

2.3.2.2. Breakdown of Primary Sources

3. Executive Summary: Global Composable Infrastructure Market, by Market Value (US$ Bn)

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Indicator

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.4. Challenges

4.3. Porter’s Analysis

4.4. Value Chain Analysis

4.5. Market Risk Analysis

4.6. SWOT Analysis

4.7. Global Composable Infrastructure Market Industry Trends and Emerging Technologies

5. Supply Side and Demand Side Indicators

6. Global Composable Infrastructure Market Analysis and Forecast

6.1. Global Composable Infrastructure Market Size & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis

6.1.1. North America

6.1.2. Europe

6.1.3. Asia Pacific

6.1.4. Middle East & Africa

6.1.5. South America

