Global Broadcast Equipment Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Technology, Products, Application and Region

Global Broadcast Equipment Market size was valued at US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027 to exhibit a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the Market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated Market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Broadcast Equipment Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the Market segments and project the global Market size.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by Technology, price, financial position, Technology portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global Broadcast Equipment Market.

Broadcasting is the sharing of audio and video content to the common audience by means of an electronic mass communication medium. Broadcast equipment includes a set of automated dedicated systems to transfer audiovisual content through TV, radio and IP network. Broadcasting is usually related to radio and television.

The major driving factors of the global Broadcast Equipment market are fast growth in demand for ultra-high definition content production and its real transmission, extreme shift from hardware-oriented systems to software and open architecture-based systems, rise an investments in high-speed broadband infrastructure Also, rise in demand for direct to consumer offerings over OTT services and multi-channel networks in developed economies is anticipated to help boost the broadcast equipment market globally.

The inability to broadcast equipment manufacturers to deliver ultra-high-definition or 4K streaming and broadcasting services due to limited bandwidth and strict rules and regulations by Federal Communications Commission are some of the aspects restraining the growth of the market.

Developing a market for over-the-top services in developing countries is creating major opportunities in this market. The main challenge of this market is power management to minimize energy consumption.

The market for video servers is anticipated to grow at the highest rate in forecast period owing to a growing number of broadcasters offering direct-to-consumer propositions over OTT facilities, besides with outdated distribution routes, is powering the growth of the market for video servers. In broadcasting, servers act as hosts and are used to convey various contents or videos. These servers are used to store and show out numerous video streams without degrading the video signals.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the broadcast equipment market in forecast period due to the growing number of cable and satellite television channels and the increasing penetration of the Internet have provided broadcasters with several choices for their own creative and political expression. The increasing cultural diversity through North America has also led to the rise in the number of broadcast channels, which, in turn, has improved the demand for broadcast equipment in this region.

Europe is also one of the probable markets for broadcast equipment. The whole broadcast equipment market in this region is highly fragmented with the existence of some large and some medium-sized companies that provides solutions relating to media and entertainment.

Scope of the Global Broadcast Equipment Market

Global Broadcast Equipment Market, by Technology

• Analog Broadcasting

• Digital Broadcasting

Global Broadcast Equipment Market, by Products

• Dish Antennas

• Amplifiers

• Switches

• Video Servers

• Encoders

• Transmitters & Repeaters

• Modulators

• Others

Global Broadcast Equipment Market, by Application

• Radio

• Television

• Others

Global Broadcast Equipment Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in the Global Broadcast Equipment Market

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• Ericsson AB

• Evertz Microsystems, Ltd.

• EVS Broadcast Equipment

• Grass Valley

• Harmonic Inc.

• Clyde Broadcast

• Sencore

• Eletec Broadcast Telecom S.A.R.L

• Acorde Technologies S.A

• AVL Technologies, Inc.

• ETL Systems Ltd.

• Global Invacom Group Limited

• Arris International PLC.

• Broadcast RF

