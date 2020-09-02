Europe IoT Connected Cars Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Application, Communication Type, Services, Hardware, Network and Geography

Europe IoT Connected Cars Market, is expected to grow from USD xx billion in 2018 to USD XX billion in 2026.



The segments considered under the scope of the report includes application (Telematics, Infotainment), communication type (Vehicle to Vehicle (V2V), Vehicle to Infrastructure (V2I), Vehicle to Home (V2H)), services (Connected Services, Safety & Security, Autonomous Driving), hardware (Smart Antenna, Display, Electronic Control Unit (ECU), Sensors), network (Dedicated Short Range Communication, Cellular Network/Wi-Fi), and geography/country (UK, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Russia, Others).

Maximize Market Research, a global market research firm has undertaken extensive research about the Europe internet of things (IoT) connected cars market outlook in terms of the technology growth and the overall IoT ecosystem. The report includes market dynamics describing about the drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with profiling the changing business dynamics and its related impacts on the overall market growth. The report further gives an in-depth analysis regarding the changing competitive scenario for helping all the stakeholders in the industry and clients.

Connected Car refers to the presence of devices present in an automobile that connect the devices with one another within the car/vehicles using networks and services outside the car. It includes other cars, home, office or infrastructure using internet access usually connected through a local area network.

As connected devices become predominant in our homes and workplaces, the IoT technology create and support a connected car ecosystem together with its advancements. In fact, it is expected that there will be more than 380 million connected cars on the road by 2021 globally with 16.6 million in UK alone boosting Europe IoT connected cars market. The connected car technology has fundamentally changed the way live, work and drive. Being connected to other cars on the road will eventually make driving much safer forming one of the major driver for the overall Europe IoT Connected Cars Market growth. Combined with analytics, the smart systems used in automobiles could substitute for a driver in case of emergency. Safety is a huge concern with more than 1.25 million deaths worldwide caused by traffic accidents every single year, making road accidents the tenth leading cause of death worldwide. The safety related to the IoT connected cars have further acted as another major driver for the overall market growth of Europe IoT connected car.

Connected and automated driving have created and will create new areas of business in future that will eventually change the traditional automotive business models in Europe. UK, and Germany remain some key areas boosting the overall growth of IoT connected cars where manufacturers are transitioning into the phase of innovative mobility solutions providers. These are some of the main driving factors for Europe IoT Connected Cars Market.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Europe IoT Connected Cars Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Europe IoT Connected Cars Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Europe IoT Connected Cars Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Europe IoT Connected Cars Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Market Scope:

By Application: Telematics, Infotainment

By Communication Type: Vehicle to Vehicle (V2V), Vehicle to Infrastructure (V2I), Vehicle to Home (V2H)

By Services: Connected Services, Safety & Security, Autonomous Driving

By Hardware: Smart Antenna, Display, Electronic Control Unit (ECU), Sensors

By Network: Dedicated Short Range Communication, Cellular Network/Wi-Fi

Key Players

• BMW AG

• Mercedes Benz

• Audi AG

• Ford

• Opel

• Porsche

• Volkswagon

• Daimler

• Bosch Group

• Intel Corporation

• Google Inc.

• Olivetti

• Vodafone Automotive

• Huawei

• PSA Groupe

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Europe IoT Connected Cars Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/europe-iot-connected-cars-market/10714/

