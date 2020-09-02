Global Cellular IoT Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa – LAMEA)

Global Cellular IoT Market is expected to grow from USD 1.3 Billion in 2018 to cross USD XX Billion by 2026, with a CAGR of more than XX % between the forecast period of 2018 and 2026.



The rise in demand for low power consuming devices and extended network coverage area boosts the overall application for cellular IoT technology. Moreover, growing demand for end–to–security will further contribute to the overall growth of the cellular IoT market. The internet of things or IoT spectrum has grown deep with some of the IoT categories heading toward a peak, while many others are at a nascent stage of development.

The hype around Internet of Things (IoT) together with its tremendous potential to revolutionize machine-to-machine and human communications has reached its peak. Factors such as numerous technology vendors prodding towards different variants of emerging technologies for capitalizing gains remains a key aspect. With the increased pervasiveness of cellular connectivity together with the ready availability of extensive networks, and mobile broadband is expected to grow in significance for the overall market.

An important aspect of cellular IoT growth is its ability to leverage mobility as well as range when compared with other IoT access methods, forming a major differentiating factor over the contemporary service delivery techniques.

Moreover, the cellular networks operating on the existing network infrastructure offering reliable quality services with assured security, which would play a vital role in adoption of industrial and consumer applications.

Despite the huge cellular network present across the world, quality of service and connectivity remains an issue in IoT market. Deep indoor connectivity is a requirement for various applications in utility area.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Maximize Market Research, a global market research firm with dedicated team of specialists and data has carried out extensive research about the current Global Cellular IoT Market outlook. It is usually done remaining at par with the technological evolution and developments done in the field of IoT in terms of technology especially across the operating system functionalities being modified as per the IoT device type used by customers. Report segments Global Cellular IoT Market by offering, type, application, and region, providing the in-depth analysis of overall industry ecosystem, useful for taking informed strategic decision by the key stakeholders in the industry. Importantly, the report delivers forecasts and share of the market, further giving an insight into the market dynamics, and future opportunities that might exist in the Global Cellular IoT Market. The driving forces as well as considerable restraints have been explained in depth. In addition to this, competitive landscape describing about the strategic growth of the competitors have been taken into consideration for enhancing market know-how of our clients and at the same time explain market positioning of competitors.

Cellular IoT offers different advantages such as broader coverage, deep indoor penetration, and smaller module size, as it is being largely preferred across the high-density deployments. This is further expected to boost in the increased adoption of the technology over the next few years.

In terms of type, the 2G market segment held the largest market share in 2016 followed by 3G. 2G is widely adopted across different IoT applications because of low cost chipset together with majority of connected devices in IoT requiring low data transfer rate making 2G an ideal connectivity technology when compared with 3G, 4G, and 5G others. However, NB-IoT is expected to grow at the fastest rate between 2016 and 2024. The demand for long-range communications because of increase in connectivity between mobile objects or devices spread across a wide area.

On the basis of industry, the energy segment held one of the largest and significant shares for 2016. The increasing adoption of smart meters and grids drives the growth of cellular IoT modules in energy industry. However, building automation is expected to grow at one of the fastest rates. The growth for energy management, together with increasing demand for green homes, drives the overall demand for building automation market.

North America accounted for the largest share of the cellular IoT market. The U.S. is major contributor to the growth of Global Cellular IoT Market in North America. Investment from U.S. government towards implementation of IoT in building automation and utilities under programs is driving the North America market for cellular IoT. Deployment of smart city and smart infrastructure in countries such as China, Japan, and India boosted the overall growth for the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Global Cellular IoT Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Cellular IoT Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Cellular IoT Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Cellular IoT Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Market Scope:

•Global Cellular IoT Market , Offering:

o Hardware

o Software

•Global Cellular IoT Market , Type:

o 2G

o 3G

o 4G

o 5G

o NB–LTE–M

o NB–IoT

o LTE–M

•Global Cellular IoT Market ,Application:

o Environment Monitoring

o Automotive & Transportation

o Energy

o Manufacturing

o Consumer Electronics

o Building Automation

o Agriculture

o Healthcare

o Retail

o Others

Global Cellular IoT Market , Key Players operating in the market:

• Texas Instruments

• ZTE Corporation

• Sequans Communication

• Mistbase Communication System

• Mediatek Inc.

• Commsolid GmbH

• Qualcomm Incorporated

• Sierra Wireless

• Gemalto NV

• Telit Communications PLC

• U–Blox Holding AG

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Cellular IoT Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Cellular IoT Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Cellular IoT Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Cellular IoT Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Cellular IoT Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Cellular IoT Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Cellular IoT Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Cellular IoT by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Cellular IoT Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Cellular IoT Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Cellular IoT Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

