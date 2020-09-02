Business
Global Electric Motor Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Type, Output Power, Voltage Range, Application, Speed, and Geography
Global Electric Motor Market was valued US$ 100.86 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.
The increase in need for energy-efficient motors, increase in demand for electric motors particularly in agriculture and industrial sectors, rise in awareness about electric & green vehicles among customers, and government funding for emerging efficient electric motors are some of the key factors expected to drive the growth in the global electric motor market size throughout the forecast period. An increase in earning level leading to rising disposable income is majorly boosting the demand for the global electric motors market.
However, the major hindering factor of the global electric motor market is many larger electric motors are NOT easily portable, and even if a motor is small enough to be portable, consideration must be made for the correct electrical supply and voltage at the new site. Also, expensive line extensions are sometimes needed for installation in remote locales where existing electrical power is NOT available.
In terms of type, the AC motor segment dominated the market in 2018 with around 70% market revenue share. Moreover, the segment is estimated to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period, owing to the rise in the adoption of AC motors in industrial applications.
Based on output power, the fractional horsepower (FHP) output segment, dominated the market in 2017 and is estimated to continue its dominance by 2026 with around 90% value share. By application, the motor vehicle segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of XX% thanks to the rise in the adoption of electric vehicles across the globe.
Region-wise, North America was the highest revenue contributor in 2018, accounting for around 35% share of the overall electric motor market size. The Asia-Pacific electric motor market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period because of increased penetration of electric motors in industrial machinery, household appliances, and HVAC equipment.
The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Electric Motor Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language.
The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by Application. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by Application on the market have been presented in the report.
External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.
The report also helps in understanding Global Electric Motor Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Electric Motor Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Electric Motor Market make the report investor’s guide
Scope of the Global Electric Motor Market
Global Electric Motor Market, by Type
• AC Motor
• Synchronous AC Motor
• Induction AC Motor
• DC Motor
• Brushed DC Motor
• Brushless DC Motor
• Hermetic Motor
Global Electric Motor Market, by Output Power
• IHP
• FHP
Global Electric Motor Market, by Voltage Range
• 9V & below
• 10V-20V
• 21V-60V
• 60V
Global Electric Motor Market, by Application
• Industrial Machinery
• Motor Vehicle
• HVAC Equipment
• Aerospace & Transportation
• Household Appliances
Global Electric Motor Market, by Speed
• Low Speed
• Medium Speed High Speed
• Ultra-High Speed
Global Electric Motor Market, by Geography
• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
Key Players operating in the Global Electric Motor Market
• Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd.
• Baldor Electric Company, Inc.
• Ametek, Inc.
• Siemens AG
• Brook Crompton UK Ltd.
• Danaher Motion LLC
• Allied Motion Technologies Inc.
• Franklin Electric Co., Inc.
• ABB Group
• ARC Systems Inc.
• ASMO Co., Ltd.
• Dr. Fritz Faulhaber GmbH
• Emerson Electric
• Maxon Motor AG
• Regal Beloit Corporation
• Rockwell Automation Inc.
• Siemens AG
MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT
Chapter One: Electric Motor Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Electric Motor Market Competition, by Players
Chapter Four: Global Electric Motor Market Size by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Electric Motor Revenue by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe Electric Motor Revenue by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Electric Motor Revenue by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America Electric Motor Revenue by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Electric Motor by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Electric Motor Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Electric Motor Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Global Electric Motor Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)
