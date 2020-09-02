Global Computational Creativity Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Technology, By Components, By Application, and By Region.

Global Computational Creativity Market has valued US$ 129.42 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.

The increasing demand for automating creative tasks, such as composing music, editing photographs, and movies as well as designing graphics & websites are propelling the global computational creativity market growth globally. However, the slower adoption of AI-based technology around emerging economies are hampering the market growth at the global level. Increasing adoption of computational creativity solutions in modern applications, increasing investments and finance in the computational creativity start-ups are likely to provide beneficial opportunities for vendors in the computational creativity market over the upcoming period.

Based on technology, the global computational creativity market is segmented into natural language processing, machine learning & deep learning, and computer vision. The machine learning & deep learning algorithm segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of machine learning & deep learning algorithm for implementing various applications of computational creativity is contributing to the rapid growth of the segment in the computational creativity market.

Based on the application, the global computational creativity market is segmented into marketing & web designing, product designing, music composition, photography & videography, high-end video gaming development, automated story generation, and others. The marketing and web designing application is gaining traction in computational creativity market owing to its ability to assist users easily and quickly build a creative website with a few simple clicks. Computational creativity solutions are also being used for branding, advertising, and building effective marketing campaigns. These factors are expected to drive the adoption of computational creativity solutions for marketing and web designing applications in coming years.

Based on regions, the global computational creativity market is segmented into five main regions are America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is the major revenue generating region in the global computational creativity market. The region is witnessing major developments in the computational creativity space. Most of the AI-based solution providers in North America are involved in product innovations and deployment of the AI-based solutions. They are adopting various growth strategies to strengthen their position in the computational creativity market.

Key players operating in global computational creativity market include IBM, Google, Microsoft, Adobe, AWS, Autodesk, Jukedeck, Humtap, Amper Music, Automated Creative, ScriptBook, B12, The Grid, Canva, Hello Games, Aiva, Object AI, Firedrop, OBVIOUS, Prisma Labs, Cyanapse, Lumen5, Skylum, Logojoy, and Runway.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Computational creativity Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Computational creativity Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Computational creativity Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product portfolio, Growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Computational creativity Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Computational Creativity Market:

Global Computational Creativity Market, by Technology:

• Natural Language Processing

• Machine Learning & Deep Learning

• Computer Vision

Global Computational Creativity Market, by Components:

• Solution

• Services

Global Computational Creativity Market, by Application:

• Marketing & Web Designing

• Product Designing

• Music Composition

• Photography & Videography

• High-End Video Gaming Development

• Automated Story Generation

• Others.

Global Computational Creativity Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

