Metal Powder Market, by Type (Ferrous, Non-Ferrous), by Metal Form (Recycled Metal, Ores), by Production Method (Physical, Mechanical), by Compaction Technique (Cold, Hot), by Application (Transportation & Logistics, Industrial, Construction) and by Region – Industry Analysis, Market Share, Trends, Size, and Forecasts to 2019 – 2027

Global Metal Powder Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Metal Powder Market Regional Analysis:

North America held the total market share of around XX.XX% in terms of value, followed by the Europe and Asia-Pacific respectively. The Asia-Pacific market is driven by increasing consumer awareness, rising spending capacity, and demand for powder metallurgy manufactured components with the further addition of competition and technological advancements. Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing market with the highest CAGR of 4.09% during the forecast period. Developing countries such as China and India are estimated to witness the relatively high growth rate in forecast period for Metal Powder Market. China is estimated to grow faster in comparison with any other country because of its rapid urbanization as well as strong & increasing demand from end-user industries.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Metal Powder Market Segmentation Studied by Various Segments:

The report from Maximize market research provides the detail study of various segments of Global Metal Powder Market. The report covers segments, such as

The Metal Powder Market has been segmented by Metal Form:

• Scrap/Recycled metals

• Ore/Pure metal

The Metal Powder Market has been segmented by Metal Type:

• Ferrous

• Non-ferrous

• Others (silver, gold, and platinum)

The Metal Powder Market has been segmented by Production Method:

• Physical

• Chemical

• Mechanical

The Metal Powder Market has been segmented by Compaction Technique:

• Cold compaction

• Hot compaction

The Metal Powder Market has been segmented by Application:

• Transportation & logistics

• Industrial

• Construction

• Electrical & electronics

• Others (medical/health care, defense, decorative, and entertainment)

Detail Analysis of Global Metal Powder Market through Segmentation:

The Metal Powder market is segmented based on metal type, form, production method, compaction technique, application, and region. The type Ferrous metal powder has registered for the largest share of XX.XX% in metal powder market in 2018. On other hand, Non-ferrous metal powder is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment from in the forecasted period.

The production method namely, Chemical method is estimated to be the fastest-growing production segment during the forecast period. The technique Cold compaction, from compaction technique segment, is estimated to be the biggest contributor in the metal powder market from 2019 to 2027. Transportation & logistics accounted for the largest share of the metal powder market in 2018 due to the rising demand for fuel-efficient vehicles. The metal powder market has various applications in transportation & logistics, industrial, construction, electrical & electronics, and others. The transportation & logistics segment consumed around 65.3% of the global metal powder market in 2018. The construction segment is expected to grow due to improved lifestyles with regards to use of vehicles and increase in the disposable incomes of the population in both developed and developing economies. The electronics & electrical segment is also one of the major end users of metal powder and is projected to fuel the highest growth in the metal powder market. In depth analysis & thorough discussion is covered in the report.

Region wise Market Analysis & Forecast:

The report covers a geographic breakdown and a detailed analysis of each of the before said segments across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA, and each countries under it –

• North America

 U.S.

 Canada

 Mexico

• Europe

 Germany

 France

 UK

 Italy

 Spain

 Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

 Japan

 China

 India

 Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

 Latin America

 Middle East

Global Metal Powder Market Dynamics The Global Metal Powder Market dynamics are thoroughly studied and explained, which helps reader to understand emerging market trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges at global and regional level for the Global Metal Powder Market.

Global Metal Powder Market Drivers:

The growth of the metal powder market is driven by the increase in demand for powder metallurgy manufactured components. The Governments of many developed and developing countries as well as many players in the industry has understood the need for reducing the environmental impact of the metal industry, due to which demand for sustainable products is increasing that has positively impacted to the increase in the demand for metal powder. The increasing adoption of metal powder for manufacturing technologies and sustainable & innovative production are majorly responsible for driving the market towards growth.

High disposable income in the matured economies like North America and Europe enables the population for higher expenditure, which helps in driving the market. The demand for metal powder is increases with the development of economy of any particular country, which empowers their citizens by higher expenditure capacity. Developed economy also empowers population by higher consumption and demand for value-added & sustainable products. The best example are some of the countries in North America and Europe regions, which shows consistent growths in their economies. Details about countries supplemented with significant values is illustrated in the report.

Global Metal Powder Market Competitive Landscape:

Major players in the Global Metal Powder Market are concentrating on R&D and related technological advancements to facilitate the industry with more efficient & cost effective metal powder. In the recent years there are many discoveries in the field of metal powder, which in turn will help the industry to grow resulting boost to the competition too. Detailed analysis of competition, new entrants, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisition in the Global Metal Powder Market is covered in the report. The report covers the market leaders and followers in the industry with the market dynamics by region. It will also help to understand the position of each player in the market by region, by segment with their expansion plans, R&D expenditure and organic & in-organic growth strategies. Long term association, strategic alliances, supply chain agreement and M&A activities are covered in the report in detail from 2014 to 2019. Expected alliances and agreement in forecast period will give future course of action in the market to the readers. All major & important players are profiled, benchmarked in the report on different parameters that will help reader to gain insight about the market in minimum time.

• Hoganas AB

• Sandvik AB

• GKN Plc. (U.K.)

• Allegheny Technologies, Rio Tinto (U.K.)

• GKN Hoeganaes

• QMP

• Laiwu Iron and Steel

• JFE

• Jiande Yitong

• WISCO PM

• Alcoa

• Shandong Xinfa

• Hunan Jiweixin

• GGP Metalpowder

• SCM Metal Products

• Chongqing HuaHao

• Vale

• Jien Nickel

• Xiamen Tungsten

• Daido

• Ametek

• BASF

• Sandvik AB

• Carpenter Technology corporation

• Kennametal

