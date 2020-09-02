Global Waste to Energy Market (WTE)- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Technology and Region

Global Waste to Energy Market (WTE) size is valued at US$ 27.00 Bn in 2018 and expected to grow at a CAGR of XX % in the forecasting period.

Rise in power consumption because of rapid industrialization accompanied by increasing focus to derive energy through renewable sources should drive waste to energy (WTE) market size growth. China, India, Brazil, and Mexico backed by founding Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) to fund the projects and follow strict timelines may improve waste management systems and adopt alternative renewable sources to generate energy from waste.

Recycling industry growth across the U.S., Netherlands, Japan, and Germany should positively influence waste to energy market size growth.

Growing industrial and domestic wastes has prompted the government of North America and Europe to generate energy from waste. Moreover, the shift in trend towards replacing conventional energy generating from fossil fuels with renewable energy to ensure energy security and reduce carbon emissions are potential factors to drive industry growth.

By technology segment, the rise into biological, thermal [incineration and pyrolysis & gasification]. Thermal waste to energy is the major segment where the waste to energy is highly demanded and thus, it is expected to hold major market share in the forecast period.

Thermal based incineration process was the dominant technology implemented for waste to the recovery system. Aging equipment contributing to GHG emissions may get replaced with modernized equipment. Alternative thermal technologies such as pyrolysis, gasification and plasma arc gasification are expected to lower carbon emissions and witness an increase in demand.

Region-wise, Waste to Energy market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Europe is expected to be the largest market for waste to energy during the forecast period. Increased waste production along with regulatory compliance to minimize environmental impact are key factors driving Europe waste to energy market growth. The region has come up with various directives including Waste Framework and Landfill which may help in setting waste recycling targets through incineration techniques and landfills.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Waste to Energy Market (WTE) including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by Region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by Region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Waste to Energy Market (WTE) dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Waste to Energy Market (WTE) size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Waste to Energy Market (WTE) make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Waste to Energy market

