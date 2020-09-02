Global Flue Gas Treatment Systems Market –Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Pollutant Control System, by Business Type, by End-Use Industry and by Geography

Global Flue Gas Treatment Systems Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %.

Flue gases are originated from different sources contains hazardous gaseous pollutants such as SO2, SO3, HF, H2S, and HCl. Those gases can affect human health and the environment. Therefore to obstruct the harmful effects of flue gases, their concentrations have to be reduced to definite levels.

The Global Flue Gas Treatment Systems Market based on pollutant control system is segmented into particulate control, DeNOx, flue gas desulfurization, mercury control, and others. The particulate control segment is expected to be major contributors for the market during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the large consumption of electrostatic precipitators and bag filters in many end-use industries such as power, iron & steel, cement, chemical & petrochemical, non-ferrous metal, and others to control the generated particulate.

The market based on business type, the system segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising installation of new flue gas treatment systems and upgrading the existing systems in end-use industries. Based on end-use industries, the power segment is expected to hold largest shares of the market during the forecast period due to the increasing number of coal-based power plants in various economies such as China, Japan, and India.

Geographically, the Flue Gas Treatment Systems market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market for flue gas treatment systems during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to the large industrial base and high demand for flue gas treatment systems from the power and cement end-use industries.

Global Flue Gas Treatment Systems Market, By Pollutant Control System:

• Particulate Control

• DeNOx

• Flue Gas Desulfurization

• Mercury Control

• Others

Global Flue Gas Treatment Systems Market, By Business Type:

• System

• Service

Global Flue Gas Treatment Systems Market, By End-use Industry:

• Power

• Iron & Steel

• Cement

• Chemical & Petrochemical

• Non-Ferrous Metal

• Others

Global Flue Gas Treatment Systems Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

