Global Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market – Application Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – By Equipment Type, Wafer Size, Application and Region

Global Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market size was valued at US$ 3.64 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 6.01 Bn by 2026 to exhibit a CAGR of 6.48 % during the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, application-validated Market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global wafer cleaning equipment market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the Market segments and project the global Market size.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, type portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global wafer cleaning equipment market.

Wafer cleaning is a process of the removal of undesirable particles and chemical contamination from the semiconductor surface, without producing any significant damage to the semiconductor. This objective can be attained by various technologies like wet chemistry-based cleaning technology, etch cleaning technology, and front side up cleaning technology.

Growing electronics and semiconductor industry, increase in conventional applications of micro-electromechanical systems, growth in the number of cleaning steps in the wafer manufacturing industry, rise in the usage of smart devices, integration of new technologies and increased consumer demand for advanced smartphones and tablets are factors behind the growth of the market.

Environmental concerns related to dangerous chemicals and gases generated during wafer cleaning process are the key factors restraining the growth of the market. Increasing complexities associated with miniaturized structures of circuits and concerns about compatible materials and toxic chemicals emitted during wafer cleaning is the major challenge to the growth of the market.

Increasing demand for silicon-based sensors in IOT and increasing demand for wafers in 3d structure generate many opportunities for the global wafer cleaning equipment market.

The market for single-wafer spray systems is anticipated to grow at rapid speed during the forecast period owing to increasing demand for single-wafer spray systems because of its feature that is high precision. The single-wafer spray systems are required for the device miniaturization and complex fabrication steps. Device reduction and complex fabrication steps can only be provided by single-wafer spray systems. Single-wafer spray systems segment is growing fastly owing to its high precision features.

The LED application is anticipated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period due to the rise in LEDs demand across the globe. Owing to that factor the market for LEDs is increasing significantly. Also, the growing demand for commercial use of LEDs is also driving the progress of the global wafer cleaning equipment market.

Also, MEMS manufacturing is expected to hold the largest share of the global wafer cleaning equipment market owing to the growing use of microelectronics cleaning equipment to clean write/read heads of HD drives, printed circuit boards, photomasks, MEMS, silicon wafers, flat panel displays, and complex semiconductor device components. Also, Integrated circuits fabrication industry is one of the main users, where the manufacturing processes want microelectronics cleaning equipment for wafer cleaning. Also, memory application segment is projected to grow at a rapid rate in upcoming years owing to the increasing demand for advanced smartphones, tablets.

The market for 300mm wafers is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The electronics manufacturers choose 300mm wafers because they offer manufacturers the ability to produce a large number of devices in a single batch. This is one of the key reasons companies are developing their semiconductor devices based on 300mm wafers. In 2011 the Infineon Technologies started developing its power semiconductor devices by using the 300mm wafers.

Asia Pacific is projected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period owing to the growing number of fabrication plants in APAC has amplified the demand for wafer cleaning equipment and rise in imported investment in the semiconductor industry in the region. Low-cost labor in China, improvements, and advancements in FABS in Taiwan and semiconductor equipment manufacturing capabilities in Japan are some of the cutting-edge benefits for Asian semiconductor industries are also driving the progress of the global wafer cleaning equipment market. These are the key reasons for APAC being the largest market for wafer cleaning equipment’s.

Scope of the Global Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market

Global Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market, by Equipment Type

• Single-wafer spray systems

• Single-wafer cryogenic systems

• Batch immersion cleaning systems

• Batch spray cleaning systems

• Scrubbers

Global Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market, by Wafer Size

• 125MM

• 200MM

• 300MM

Global Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market, by Application

• MEMS

• CIS

• Memory

• RF Device

• LED

• Interposer

• Logic

• Others

Global Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in the global wafer cleaning equipment market

• Screen Holdings Co., Ltd.

• Tokyo Electron Limited

• Lam Research Corporation

• Applied Materials, Inc.

• Semes Co., Ltd.

• Modutek Corporation

• Shibaura Mechatronics Corporation

• PVA Tepla AG

• Entegris, Inc.

• Veeco Instruments Inc.

• Kla Tencor Corp.

• FSI International

• Falcon Process Systems, Inc.

• Cleaning Technologies Group

• Solid State Equipment

• Semsysco GmbH

