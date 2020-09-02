Industrial IoT Market Europe – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Industrial IoT Market Europe is a flourishing market and has seen numerous advancements and evolutions in the last decade. The industrial internet of things or in other words known as IIoT is used for the various sets of hardware pieces that are working together on delivering thongs through IoT connectivity to help in manufacturing and industrial processes. In manufacturing specifically, IIoT holds huge potential related to quality control, sustainable and green practices, and value chain & supply chain traceability along with overall efficiency. In any normal industrial setting, Industrial IoT Market Europe forms the key to processes which includes predictive maintenance (PdM), improved field services, energy management as well as the asset tracking. IIoT is the amalgamation of a defined device network that is connected via communications technologies to form different systems that monitor, collect, exchange as well as analyze data, delivering important insights. It enables companies to take smarter business decisions much faster.

An industrial IoT system usually comprises of:

• intelligent assets

• data communications infrastructure

• analytics and applications and

• people

Edge devices and the various intelligent assets convey information straight to the data communications infrastructure, where it is further converted into actionable information. This information is then used for predictive maintenance, as well as for optimizing business processes.

One of the biggest benefits for the industrial internet of things is the business affordability for predictive maintenance. It involves organizations using the real-time data generated from different IIoT systems to predict various defects in machinery. Another common benefit remains the improved field service. IIoT technologies have helped the field service technicians identify the probable issues in customer equipment before they gradually become major issues, enabling the technicians to fix the problems before any kind of inconvenience is caused to customers.

In April 2013, the Hanover Messe conference in Germany, have led the guiding principles of Industry 4.0 were released. Industry 4.0 is considered the fourth Industrial Revolution, where the industry analysts have forecasted a significant as well as broad economic impact. The application of the IIoT with artificial intelligence and machine learning for predictive maintenance 4.0 is a core element of Industry 4.0. Companies in Europe are working on delivering the optimum level of service to their customers using the IoT technology that has been at the forefront of the revolution in Industrial IoT Market Europe.

Market Scope:

Industrial IoT Market, By Device & Technology

o Sensor

o RFID

o Industrial Robotics

o DCS

o Condition Monitoring

o Smart Meter

o Camera System

o Networking Technology

Industrial IoT Market ,By Software

o PLM

o MES

o SCADA

Industrial IoT Market , By Vertical

o Manufacturing

o Energy

o Oil &Gas

o Metal & Mining

o Healthcare

o Retail

o Transportation

o Agriculture

Key Players operating in the Industrial IoT Market Europe:

• GE Digital

• Siemens

• Schneider Electric

• SAP

• Bosch

• KUKA

• Fanuc

• ABB

• Honeywell

• Cisco

• Lantronix

• CGI

• Vodafone

• ARM

• Gemalto

Chapter One: Industrial IoT Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Industrial IoT Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Industrial IoT Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Industrial IoT Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Industrial IoT Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Industrial IoT Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Industrial IoT Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Industrial IoT by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Industrial IoT Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Industrial IoT Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Industrial IoT Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

