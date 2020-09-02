Global Earthing Equipment Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Product, End-User, and Geography

Global Earthing Equipment Market was valued US$ 5.05 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

The report analyzes factors affecting earthing equipment market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The primary purpose of earthing is to decrease the risk of serious electric shock from current leaking into uninsulated metal parts of an appliance, power tool, or other electrical devices. The growth of the global earthing equipment market is driven by an increase in the consumer electronics industry. Rise in new technologies such as Pipe in Pipe Earthing Electrode, which offers a low resistance path in the ground to detect any fault & leakage currents and ensures the smooth flow of the ground dissipation, increase the demand for earthing equipment across the world.

Growth in the construction market is expected to provide potential opportunities for the key players operating in the market. However, earthing equipment is expensive & operation costs are extremely high in case of big infrastructure installations. This factor restricts the growth of the global earthing equipment market. An increase in the residential and industrial sectors is anticipated to offer growth opportunities for the earthing equipment industries in upcoming years.

Also, the report will provide an accurate prediction of the contribution of the various product segments to the growth of the earthing equipment market size. In terms of product, the GI wire segment holds the largest share in 2018, contributing more than half of the total market revenue, owing to its raised usage in small- to the large-scale earthing system and its requirement in completing the grounding circuit. Furthermore, the segment is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the industrial segment is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the future. In 2018, the segment held the largest market share, contributing about half of the revenue owing to raised industrialization, where high power devices are used that require proper earthing for safety and security.

The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Moreover, North America dominated the global earthing equipment market in terms of revenue, contributing more than one-third of the total market share, owing to raised demand for earthing equipment because of the higher number of electrically advanced residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.

Some of the key players in the global earthing equipment market are ABB, Emerson Electric, Harger Lightning & Grounding, Crompton Greaves, Kingsmill Industries UK Ltd., Alstom, Eaton, GE, Schneider Electric, and Toshiba.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Earthing Equipment Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Earthing Equipment Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Earthing Equipment Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Earthing Equipment Market make the report investor’s guide

.

Scope of the Global Earthing Equipment Market

Global Earthing Equipment Market by Product

• MS flat

• CI flat

• GI wire

Global Earthing Equipment Market by End-User

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

Global Earthing Equipment Market by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Global Earthing Equipment Market

• ABB

• Emerson Electric

• Harger Lightning & Grounding

• Crompton Greaves

• Kingsmill Industries UK Ltd.

• Alstom

• Eaton

• GE

• Schneider Electric

• Toshiba

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Earthing Equipment Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Earthing Equipment Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Earthing Equipment Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Earthing Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Earthing Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Earthing Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Earthing Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Earthing Equipment by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Earthing Equipment Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Earthing Equipment Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Earthing Equipment Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Earthing Equipment Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-earthing-equipment-market/21075/

