Global Adsorption Equipment Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Type, Capacity, End User and Region

Global Adsorption Equipment Market was valued US$ 270 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 320 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.4 % during a forecast period.

Adsorption equipment is used to bind atoms, ions, molecules, or particles from a liquid, gas, or dissolved solid on to a surface. It is also used in industrial applications for odor control, recovery of volatile solvents like benzene, ethanol, and trichloroethylene, and drying of process gas streams.

The rapid expansion of the end-user industries across the globe is expected to drive growth in the market. Strict regulations to control VOC emissions are expected to increase the demand for adsorption equipment. On the other hand, the presence of alternative pollution control technologies is limiting the growth in the global adsorption equipment market.

Adsorption equipment is used in the sewage treatment plant and waste management plant for absorbing unsafe gases. An increase in the number of sewage treatment plants and waste management across the globe are expected to boost the growth of the global adsorption equipment market.

The disposable/rechargeable canisters are expected to contribute maximum share in the global adsorption equipment market. It is extensively used for liquid and vapor phase applications. It is also used for odor and VOC control, along with water purification applications. An increase in water scarcity across the globe has forced numerous countries to install wastewater recycling and reclaiming systems.

The 10,000–50,000 CFM is expected to grow at a XX% rate of CAGR during the forecast period. The equipment in this range offers 95–98% VOC destruction efficiencies, higher concentration ratios.Automotive segement is expected to contribute a significant share in the global adsorption equipment market. Emission components like acetic acid, butyl ester, and ethyl acetate have higher concentrations during intermediate, top coating and baking processes in automobile paint shops. Strict regulations to control Volatile Organic Compounds emissions generated by the automotive paint system, chemical, printing, pharmaceutical, food & beverages, and semiconductor are expected to boost the growth in the market.

Region-wise, the Asia Pacific region is projected to be a leading region in the global adsorption equipment market. The leading position in the market is attributed to the presence of key consumer countries such as India, China, and Japan in the region. An increase in efforts of governments in the region towards enhancing occupational health & safety and indoor air quality-related issues are expected to drive the growth in the market. Additionally, strict regulations with and presence of various end-user industries are expected to boost the market growth in the region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Adsorption Equipment Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Adsorption Equipment Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Adsorption Equipment Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Thyroid Gland Disorders Treatment Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Adsorption Equipment Market make the report investor’s guide.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The Scope of the Report for Global Adsorption Equipment Market

Global Adsorption Equipment Market, By Type

• Fixed Bed

• Disposable/Rechargeable Canisters

• Moving Bed Adsorbers

• Fluidized Bed Adsorbers

Global Adsorption Equipment Market, By Capacity

• Less than 10,000 CFM

• 10,000-50,000 CFM

• More than 50,000 CFM

Global Adsorption Equipment Market, By End User

• Automotive Paints

• Chemical

• Semiconductor

• Printing

Global Adsorption Equipment Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Adsorption Equipment Market

• Environmental C & C Inc.

• Chemisch Thermische Prozesstechnik (CTP) GmbH

• TAIKISHA LIMITED

• Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

• Gulf Coast Environmental Systems

• CECO Environmental

• TIGG LLC

• Durr Aktiengesellschaft

• Monroe Environmental Corp

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Adsorption Equipment Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Adsorption Equipment Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Adsorption Equipment Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Adsorption Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Adsorption Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Adsorption Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Adsorption Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Adsorption Equipment by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Adsorption Equipment Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Adsorption Equipment Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Adsorption Equipment Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

