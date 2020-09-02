Global Computer on Module Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026): By Product, Application and Region.

Global Computer on Module Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 4.2 Bn by 2026, at XX% CAGR of around during a forecast period.

A Computer on module provides a unique approach to product development and the often fully custom electronics typically contained within sophisticated devices. A COM aids system designers realize a fully modified electronics assembly, complete with custom interfaces and form factor without the effort of a ground-up electronics design.

Global Computer on Module Market

The report contains a detailed list of factors that will drive and restrain the growth of the computer on module market. Such as, COM enables the straightforward integration of IoT, thereby growing demand across various industry sectors for automation. The combination of IoT with computer-on-module results in customized IoT platforms that fit many industrial requirements. In smaller machines, space is limited or confined in some dimensions, which calls for special solutions like computer-on-modules.

The use of a computer-on-module in combination with a custom carrier board with special interface electronics and mechanics is beneficial is saving capacity. Such as, Kontron S&T AG provides a mutual portfolio of secure hardware, middleware, and services for the Internet of Things and Industry 4.0 applications.

However, the global market will be hindered by factors such as security and privacy concerns. The opportunity lies in the fact that the world is moving at a fast pace towards globalization and the growing demand for connected devices, including IoT, has increased the need for servers at a global level.

The industrial automation segment accounted for the highest XX% market share, and the segment will be a significant contributor to the global computer on module market share throughout the forecast period. The report offers an accurate prediction of the contribution of the various segments to the growth of the computer on module market size.

The report provides a brief analysis of the major regions in the market, namely, APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. The APAC is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, backed by the region’s booming medical industry. Growing government support towards the adoption of automation and IoT in India and China, among other countries, is propelling the demand for computer-on-module systems. The presence of large-scale vendors in the APAC is anticipated to increase in the upcoming years, providing significant opportunities for the COM market in the region.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Computer on Module Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Computer on Module Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Computer on Module Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product Portfolio, Growth strategies, and Regional presence in the Global Computer on Module Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Computer on Module Market

Global Computer on Module Market, By Product

• Power architecture

• X86 architecture

• ARM architecture

• Others

Global Computer on Module Market, By Application

• Defense

• Transportation

• Entertainment

• Medical

• Industrial automation

• Others

Global Computer on Module Market, By Region

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Computer on Module Market

• Kontron

• Congatec

• MSC Technologies (Avnet)

• Advantech

• ADLink

• Portwell

• Eurotech

• SECO srl

• Technexion

• Phytec

• Axiomtek

• Aaeon

• Toradex

• EMAC

• Avalue Technology

• CompuLab

• Variscite

• Digi International

• Olimex Ltd

• Shiratech (Aviv Technologies)

• Critical Link, LLC

• IWave Systems Technologies

