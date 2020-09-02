Global Connected Agriculture Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Solution, Service, Platform, Application, and Geography

Global Connected Agriculture Market was valued US$ 1.77 Bn in 2018 expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period.

Global Connected Agriculture Market is studied by Various Segments:

The report from Maximize market research provides the detail study of the market by various segments. Globally connected agriculture market is segmented by solution, service, platform, application, and region. In terms of a solution, the connected agriculture market is classified into network management, agriculture asset management, SCADA systems for agriculture, logistics and supply chain management, smart water management system, and others. Based on service, the connected agriculture market is categorized into professional services and managed services. On the basis of the platform, the connected agriculture market is segregated into device management, application enablement, and connectivity management. In terms of application, the connected agriculture market is classified into Farm Planning and Management and Agricultural Finance.

Global Connected Agriculture Market Dynamics:

The connected agriculture market helps to provide optimum production with minimal resources by using solution and services. Connected agriculture market also helps to avoid the wastage during warehousing and transportation, by dealing with all phases of connected agriculture system. The connected agriculture system is being widely accepted across the regions and is growing rapidly. High cost and limited availability of arable land is a significant impediment for the deployment and implementation of connected agriculture solution are some of the restraining factors that could affect the growth of the market.

Global Connected Agriculture Market Request For View Sample Report Page :@https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/13305

Increasing public-private partnership (PPP) projects in the agriculture sector, rising need for food globally and High investments in rural infrastructure projects are some of the major driving factors expected to propel the market around the world. Another important driver increases in the unpredictability of weather on account of environmental problems such as global warming, deforestation, and increasing carbon footprint.

Based on the solution, the network management solution is expected to hold the large market size during the forecast period, due to the rising need to collect data from sensors so as to minimize any losses which occur due to uncertain weather conditions. However, the smart water management systems solution is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of XX.XX% during the forecast period as it helps in actively ensuring and monitoring the optimum provision of water to the crops by sensing the moisture and heat conditions of the soil. Furthermore, the system is also able to provide a particular amount of water in accordance with a type of crop.

In terms of services, professional services are expected to hold the large market size during the forecast period, as the professional service providers offer comprehensive services via the latest knowledge, and strategies, tools, and techniques, skills, , as per the farm needs. They also offer risk assessment, customized implementation, and assist with deployment and integration via industry-defined best practices. Professional services in connected agriculture practices involve the procedure of consulting for integration of the connected agriculture systems according to it, identifying key implementation areas, and finally providing maintenance and support to the complete connected system.

The Global Connected Agriculture Market dynamics are thoroughly studied and explained in the report, which helps reader to understand emerging market trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges at global and regional level for the Global Connected Agriculture Market.

Global Connected Agriculture Market Region wise Market Analysis & Forecast:

The report covers a geographic breakdown and a detailed analysis of each of the segments across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA, and each countries under it. In terms of region, North America is holding the largest market share during the forecast period, due to rapid adoption of technology by farmers in the region and extensive farming activities in the region. North America has been witnessing growing trends such as smart water management system and remote monitoring to utilize water with efficiency and effectively monitor the crop health. APAC is expected to reach at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as countries in the region are emphasizing heavily on implementation and acceptance connected agriculture practices.

Global Connected Agriculture Market: Competition Landscape

The Global Connected Agriculture Market has the presence of a large number of players. Major players in the Global Connected Agriculture Market are concentrating on developing new technologies to facilitate the industry with lowest time and low expenditure consuming technologies. In the recent years there are many discoveries in the field of technologies with regards to Global Connected Agriculture Market, which in turn will help the industry to grow resulting in boost to the competition too. Detailed analysis of competition, new entrants, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisition in the Global Connected Agriculture Market is covered in the report.

The report covers the market leaders and followers in the industry with the market dynamics by region. It will also help to understand the position of each player in the market by region, by segment with their expansion plans, R&D expenditure and organic & in-organic growth strategies. Long term association, strategic alliances, supply chain agreement and mergers & acquisition activities are covered in the report in detail from 2014 to 2019. Expected alliances and agreement in forecast period will give future course of action in the market to the readers. All major & important players are profiled, benchmarked in the report on different parameters that will help reader to gain insight about the market in minimum time.

Objective of the Report:

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Connected Agriculture Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Connected Agriculture Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Connected Agriculture Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Connected Agriculture Market make the report investor’s guide.

The scope of the Global Connected Agriculture Market

Global Connected Agriculture Market, by Solution

• Network Management

• Agriculture Asset Management

• SCADA Systems for Agriculture

• Logistics and Supply Chain Management

• Smart Water Management System

• Others

Global Connected Agriculture Market, by Service

• Professional Services

• Managed Services

Global Connected Agriculture Market, by Platform

• Device Management

• Application Enablement

• Connectivity Management

Global Connected Agriculture Market, by Application

• Farm Planning and Management

• Agricultural Finance

Global Connected Agriculture Market, by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Global Connected Agriculture Market

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• IBM Corporation

• PTC, Inc.

• SAP SE

• Trimble Navigation Ltd.

• Vodafone PLC

• Accenture Plc

• Microsoft Corporation

• AT&T, Inc.

• Link Labs LLC

• AG Leader Technology

• Orange Business Services

• Epicor Software Corporation

• SAGE

• Syspro Technologies

• Raven Industries, Inc.

• AGCO Corporation

Global Connected Agriculture Market Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Report Here @ : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/13305

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com

Twitter : Maximize Market Research at : https://twitter.com/MMR_Business