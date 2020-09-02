Global Language Learning Games Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Type, Language Type, Deployment segment, Application, End-User, and Region

Global Language Learning Games Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.



Global Language Learning Games Market, by TypeGames are important tools when it comes to learning and teaching a foreign language. Games offer students a fun-filled and bolstering learning atmosphere. Language learning games are gaining popularity among kids. The use of this tool in the learning process can be a powerful tool, and these games are mainly designed to help students with very easy pronunciation, vocabulary, spelling, and verb conjugations. Playing on games through the internet allows children the authorization to get used to how a computer works and thus it becomes second nature to them. There are websites, such as Cartoon Network games, that provide young children with fun and exciting games which also teach them to utilize the mouse and keyboard properly.

The growing popularity of mobile-based games among children and a growing number of smartphones by the individuals belonging to all age groups drive the growth of the language learning games market. Furthermore, some of the important online language learning platforms have started to implement artificial intelligence in language learning as it moderately reduces the time taken in learning a language when compared with traditional methods of language learning. Reducing prices of the mobile data and availability of free internet facility through Wi-Fi in many areas are strengthening the growth of the language learning games market. However, lack of awareness about the learning games in many countries is expected to curtail the growth of the language learning games market. Also, the rapid expansion of 3G and 4G coverage is expected to produce several growth opportunities for the key players in the language learning games market.

The report is majorly segmented into type, language type, deployment segment, application, end-user, and region.

Language learning games market is segmented on the basis of type, language type, application, end-user, and region. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into multiple language choices and one language choice. Language type segment includes English, German, French, Mandarin, Japanese, Spanish, and others. Deployment segment includes on-premise and cloud-based. Application wise, the market is segmented into academic learning, corporate learning, and distance learning. Among applications, academic learning segment held the XX% market share in 2018. The end-user segment includes kids and adults. Kids segment is the fastest growing segment in the global language learning games market with CAGR XX%. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa with its further segmentation into major countries. Among region, North America held the XX% share in 2018, in overall language learning games market due to the presence of major market players in the U.S. There are many companies trying to expand their business in the U.S., including Duolingo, MindSnacks, Geekslp, and JumpStart Games, Inc.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Language Learning Games Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors in the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Language Learning Games Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Language Learning Games Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by End-User Industry, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Language Learning Games Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Language Learning Games Market:

Global Language Learning Games Market, by Type

• Multiple Language Choices

• One Language Choice

Global Language Learning Games Market, by Language Type

• English

• German

• French

• Mandarin

• Japanese

• Spanish

• Others

Global Language Learning Games Market, by Deployment segment

• On-premise

• Cloud-Based

Global Language Learning Games Market by Application:

• Academic Learning

• Corporate Learning

• Distance Learning

Global Language Learning Games Market by End-User:

• Kids

• Adults

Global Language Learning Games Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

Key players operated in Global Language Learning Games Market:

• Duolingo

• Shotgun. Experiments

• Rosetta Stone Ltd

• Innovative Language Learning USA

• LLC

• SignSchool Technologies LLC

• Duy Hong Studio

• IXL Learning

• Smooth HQ

• Knowledge Adventure

• DOMOsoft

• GoKids

• Emilia Genadieva

• Sovereign Communication Solutions

• SMARTSTUDY

• Jehovah’s Witnesses

• Geek Apps

• Mr. YDM

• Alpha Edu.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Language Learning Games Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Language Learning Games Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Language Learning Games Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Language Learning Games Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Language Learning Games Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Language Learning Games Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Language Learning Games Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Language Learning Games by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Language Learning Games Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Language Learning Games Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Language Learning Games Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

