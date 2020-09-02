India Solar Inverter Market-Industry Analysis and forecast 2026: By Type, System Type, and Applications

India Solar Inverter Market size was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 20.6% through 2020 to 2027, reaching US$ XX Mn.

India Solar Inverter Market:

With a crash in the inverter market in stronger economies of Europe, the manufacturers are now shifting their attention to Asia & the US. The inverter demand in India has increased owing to power shortages, & a strong push from the government through national solar mission. Now, the some state governments & bodies coming forth to install solar inverters for more reliable backups.

With the unexpected increase in demand, dealers are unable to meet requirements. This again, is opportunistic for companies making solar inverters. The Indian PV market has been rising & with the National Solar Mission, & increasing number of players eyeing the market. The push from the government on the PV market has propelled companies to expand their production.

ABB, one of the leading companies, which makes solar inverters, has been able to expand its market production with this push, & rising along. According to their global product manager, new production services have developed & with this they can support the customers in India with more fast delivery times. They can also provide faster support for changing project needs. ABB soon expanded the production of its solar inverters by opening a production line in India to support the rapidly increasing local photovoltaic (PV) market. ABB’s solar inverter range is complemented by local solutions & products. These included string monitoring junction boxes, SCADA monitoring and a control system package. These factors made the company stand out among other inverter manufacturers.

Technology Advancements:

Many vendors are involved in technology development to give better facility to their consumers & increase their competency in the market. For instance, technologically, market vendors have recently invented a new class of power inverters. These inverters use a single switching transistor & generate infinite level voltage, as compared to inverters, which use multiple transistors & provide only one voltage level. Vendors are also investing huge sums in R&D to develop advanced cooling systems for large capacity inverters, which can also handle frequency fluctuation more efficiently. Such technological advancements in the market are increasing the production & usage of inverters, leading to the growth of the Indian Inverter Systems market for Renewable Energy during the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the India Solar Inverter Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding India Solar Inverter Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the India Solar Inverter Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Deployment Types, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and Country presence in the India Solar Inverter Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the India Autonomous Vehicle Market:

India Solar Inverter Market: By Type

• Central

• String

• Micro

India Solar Inverter Market: By System Type

• Off-Grid

• On-Grid

India Solar Inverter Market: By Applications

• Commercial

• Power Utility

• Residential

India Solar Inverter Market Key Players

• Delta Electronics Ltd.

• Ginlong Technologies

• ABB

• Sungrow

• Growatt New Energy Technology Co., Ltd

• SMA Solar Technology AG

• Goodwe

• Luminous India

• Microtek International Pvt. Ltd.

• Livguard

• Exide Industries Ltd.

• Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronic Pt. Ltd.

