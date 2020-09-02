Drill Pipe Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Application, Grade, and Geography

Drill Pipe Market was valued US$ 967.86 Mn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast period.

Drill pipe specify to a hollow thick-walled pipe, which is used to carry out horizontal drilling for facilitating drilling in a wellbore. A single length drill pipe consists of a hollow tube usually long in height with enough wall thickness along with tool joint connections at the two ends.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/14254

The growing numbers of depth wells have raised the significance of drill pipe. However, the growth of market is anticipated to be hindered by high capital cost for drilling and stringent regulations for drilling activities. Resisting the growth in the global drill pipe market is the tanking crude oil prices. Customers now have firm bargaining power in negotiating new contracts and extensions too on account of the downward pressure on prices.

Drill pipe market is segmented into grade, application, and region. On the basis of grade, American petroleum institute (API) grade drill pipes hold the XX % of market share in global demand and are anticipated to continue their dominance over the forecast period. API grade products are mostly preferred in normal environment, and conventional vessel, owing to the easy availability. The API grade drill pipes are cheaper as compared to the premium grade drill pipes. Premium grade drill pipes are generally suitable for abnormal drilling conditions such as high temperature, high pressure, corrosive environments etc. with the increase in the deep water drilling activities, the market for premium grade drill pipe is anticipated to grow higher rate than API drill pipe.

Based on application, onshore applications occupy the XX % of market size but the offshore regions show higher growth rate due to the rise in offshore drilling activity in regions such as Africa and the Middle East. Onshore drill pipe market is predicted to witness growth on account of increase in rig count coupled with lower operational venture as compared to offshore drilling.

In terms of region, North America drill pipe market will witness strong growth, owing to rise in capital expenditure from independent players across the region. Asia Pacific and Central & South America are anticipated to witness above average growth rates over the next few years. Expected increase in rig activities along with several new field developments including the offshore basins especially in China, Indonesia, Australia and India is anticipated to drive Asia Pacific drill pipes industry growth.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Drill Pipe Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Drill Pipe Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Drill Pipe Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Drill Pipe Market Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Drill Pipe Market make the report investor’s guide.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/14254

Scope of the Drill Pipe Market

Drill Pipe Market, by Grade

• API Grade

• Premium Grade

Drill Pipe Market, by Application

• Onshore

• Offshore

Drill Pipe Market, by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in Market Scope Drill Pipe Market

• Superior Drillpipe Manufacturing Inc.

• Tenaris Company

• Drill Pipe International LLC

• DP Master Manufacturing Pvt Ltd.

• Shanghai Hilong Drill Pipe Co. Ltd.

• RK Pipe LLC

• TPS TECHNITUBE RÖHRENWERKE GmbH

• Inter drill Asia Ltd.

• Oil Country Tubular Limited

• TMK Group

• Vallourec

• Texas Steel Conversion

• Ferrostaal Piping Supply

• Holly Pipe Corporation

• E&M Supply Group

• Hilong Group

• Jiangyin Long Bright Drill Pipe Manufacturing Co.

• Premier Drill Products

• National Oilwell Varco

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Drill Pipe Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Drill Pipe Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Drill Pipe Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Drill Pipe Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Drill Pipe Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Drill Pipe Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Drill Pipe Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Drill Pipe by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Drill Pipe Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Drill Pipe Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Drill Pipe Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Drill Pipe Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/drill-pipe-market/14254/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com