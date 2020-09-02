Global Frequency Converter Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026), By Type, Application, and Region

Global Frequency Converter Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

Growing demand for frequency converters in defense, aviation, industrial automation, and oil & gas sector is a major factor driving growth of the global frequency converter market. Additionally, upgradation of infrastructure in industrial sector is another factor supporting growth of the global market. Moreover, rising use of frequency converters in power generation plants is a factor anticipated to support growth of global frequency converter market. Also, growing demand for electrical equipment’s can create high revenue opportunities for prominent players in the market. Nevertheless, different electricity standards in several countries is a factor that may hamper growth of global frequency converter market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Based on type segment, static frequency converter is a device which varies the frequency of the input signal according to input set point and consists of solid switching devices which act according to the input control signal. Static frequency converters have less installation charge and occupy lesser space. Rotary frequency converters were used for conversion of AC current into DC current before the arrival of solid state power rectification and inverting.

Geographically, because of increasing developments in the automotive industry, the frequency converter market is anticipated to expand in Asia Pacific at a significant pace. Presently, Europe dominates the global frequency converter market caused by extensive investments in countries such as Germany, France, and the United Kingdom in the development of aerospace & defense, manufacturing, energy infrastructures, and marine/offshore. The second leading market across the globe is North America.

Report has been compiled through comprehensive primary analysis (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary analysis (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and trade body databases). The report also features a widespread qualitative and quantitative valuation by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market contributors across key points in the industry’s value chain.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global frequency converter market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global frequency converter market.

Scope of Global Frequency Converter Market

Global Frequency Converter Market, By Type

• Static Frequency Converter

• Rotary Frequency Converter

Global Frequency Converter Market, By Application

• Marine/Offshore

• Aerospace and Defense

• Traction

• Power & Energy and Process Industry

• Oil & Gas

• Others

Global Frequency Converter Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Frequency Converter Market

• ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

• Danfoss A/S (Denmark)

• General Electric Company (U.S.)

• Siemens AG (Germany)

• Piller Group GmbH

• Power Systems & Controls Inc.

• Sinepower

• Magnus Power Pvt. Ltd.

• Aplab Ltd.

• Aelco

• Avionic Instruments LLC Corporation

• KGS Electronics

• NR Electric Co Ltd

