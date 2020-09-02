Global Solar Water Heater Market – Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Technology, by Applications, by Systems, by Geography

Global Solar Water Heater Market is estimated to surpass US$ XX Bn mark in 2019 and reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period 2019-2026 globally.



This can be attributed to increasing energy prices, growing global population, and rising demand for energy-efficient water heaters. Strict government regulations to curb greenhouse gases emissions, along with growing demand for water heating systems – especially in colder regions, is predicted to augment adoption of these systems and boost industry growth.

Demand for efficient water heaters is expected to witness rapid growth every year, along with increasing measures to control energy consumption owing to the fast depletion of non-renewable resources. This is expected to augment market growth over the forecast period. These systems are reasonably priced to cater to a wider spectrum of consumers based on their economic condition. Increasing ecological awareness in developed as well as developing regions is also expected to result in industry growth. Growing demand for eco-friendly, dependable, and affordable technologies to heat water, especially in residential and industrial sectors, is anticipated to drive industry growth. The system’s capability to function at lower costs, 30% to 40% lower in winters and up to 75% lower in summer, is expected to spur their adoption over other products currently available in the Solar Water Heater Market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The Environment Protection Agency (EPA) has introduced regulatory standards to effectively assess the quality of solar water heaters manufactured. It also aims to implement several technical and financial plans to protect consumers against substandard products that can be potentially dangerous to use. These trends have augmented industry growth in the U.S. over the past decade and are expected to continue over the forecast period.Thermosyphon systems had the highest market share in 2017 and expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. It accounts for the largest share of the solar water heaters market by volume as well as revenue. This is primarily owing to affordable pricing and convenient installation and usage of the product. Thermosyphons are preferred with liquid-based, preferably water-based, solar water heating systems.

The Asia Pacific is predicted to lead the global industry, in terms of revenue, over the forecast period. High growth rate, coupled with positive economic performance, is predicted to propel China over the next decade, as large investments in research and development are expected to augment growth. The country is introducing extensive changes to its energy policy and shifting its dependence from fossil fuels to renewable fuels in a bid to curb pollution and maintain ecological balance.

Maximize Market Research has comprehensively analyzed the Solar Water Heater Market emphasizing each segment keeping global and regional dynamics in perspective. The driving forces, as well as considerable restraints, have been explained in depth to attain a balanced scenario. The report classifies Solar Water Heater Market into various segments such as Technology, Applications, Systems and Regions providing the thorough understanding of the Solar Water Heater Ecosystem. Importantly, the report delivers forecasts of the market, giving an insight into the future opportunities that exist in the Solar Water Heater Market.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Global Solar Water Heater Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Solar Water Heater Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Solar Water Heater Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Solar Water Heater Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of the Report:

Global Solar Water Heater Market By Technology:

• Evacuated Tube Collector

• Flat Plate Collector

• Unglazed Water Collector

Global Solar Water Heater Market By Application:

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

Global Solar Water Heater Market By System:

• Thermosyphon

• Pumped

Global Solar Water Heater Market By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players inGlobal Solar Water Heater Market:

• Azure Power India

• Central Electronics

• Chemtrols Solar

• Emmvee Solar Systems

• Euro Multivision

• Indosolar

• Jupiter Solar Power

• Lanco Solar Private

• Mahindra Solar One

• Moser Baer Photovoltaic

• Photon Energy Systems

• PLG Power

• Surana Ventures

• Tata Power Solar Systems

• Vikram Solar

• Websol Energy System

• XL Energy

• SunTank

• A.O. Smith

• Alternate Energy Technologies

• Rheem manufacturing

• Viessmann

• Wagner Solar

• Bradford White

• EMMVEE

