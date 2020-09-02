Global Industrial Valves Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast 2019-2026 by Material Type, by Size, by Valve Type, by Industry, by Region

Global Industrial Valves Market was valued US$ 69.73 bn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of more than XX % during a forecast period.Global Industrial Valves Market, By Material TypeAn industrial valve is used to control the flow of fluids (oil, gas, and mixed) in the pipelines of the various industries and is used to safeguard the machinery and process of an industry from explosions. They are used to control the fluid flow by either opening, closing or partially obstructing the passageways of fluids. Industrial valves are either operated manually by levers and other devices or automatically by use of sensors and programming.

The growth of the industrial valves market is mostly due to increase in demand in industrial sector to control the flow of fluids as they deal with fluids in all cases. Hence, the control of fluids to safeguard the plant machinery requires the use of these industrial valves. Moreover, improved safety and reduced operating costs drive the market for exponential growth. However, due to large number of valve manufacturers, there is no fixed price followed for production, which restrains the market growth.

Global Industrial Valves Market is segmented by Material Type, by Size, by Valve Type, by Industry and by Region. Industrial Valves Market by Material Type segment is sub segmented into Cast Iron, Steel, Cryogenic and Alloy Based. The Size type segment is sub segmented into Up to 1”, 1” to 6”, 6” to 25”, 25” to 50”, 50” and Larger. By Valve Type segment is sub segmented into Ball, Butterfly, Gate, Globe, Check and Plug. By industry type segmented into Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater, Energy & Power. Geographically, market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

In terms of Material Type Segment, Cryogenic Valves segment is accounted for XX% market share in Industrial Valves Market. For the purpose of isolation Cryogenic Valves installed in oil and gas and chemical industry used to separate two Medias. In terms of Valve type segment, Plug Valves will be growing fastest rate than other Valves because of the competitive trend in the APAC and European chemical companies. The oil & gas industry is anticipated to account for the major size of the industrial valve market during the forecast period, also the increased reserves in natural gas exploration and refineries are probable to boost the demand for these valves.

Industrial Valves Market demand increases day by day because it is essential in smart city development. Huge demand for automation and predictive maintenance techniques from manufacturing industries also integrate IIOT technique in industry. It slow down in gas and oil extraction and fabrication cost is very high.

Asia Pacific hold the XX% share in the global Industrial Valves market due rise in urbanization, rapid industrialization, increasing population and growing demand for industrialization will boost the demand for Industrial Valves market. All other regions are following to contribute the growth in Vibration Level Switch Market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Industrial Valves Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors in the market have been presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Industrial Valves Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Industrial Valves Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by End-User Industry, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Industrial Valves Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Industrial Valves Market:

Global Industrial Valves Market, By Material Type:

• Cast Iron

• Stainless Steel

• Cryogenic

• Alloy Based

• Others

Global Industrial Valves Market, By Size:

• Up to 1”

• 1” to 6”

• 6” to 25”

• 25” to 50”

• 50” and Larger

Global Industrial Valves Market, By Valve Type:

• Globe Valves

• Plug Valves

• Safety Valves

• Ball Valves

• Butterfly Valves

• Check Valves

• Diaphragm Valves

• Gate Valves

Global Industrial Valves Market, By Industry:

• Oil & Gas

• Water & Wastewater Treatment

• Energy & Power

• Chemicals

• Food & Beverages

• Pharmaceuticals

• Construction

• Agriculture

• Pulp & Paper

• Metals & Mining

• Others

Global Industrial Valves Market by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• The Middle East and Africa

Key Players Operating In Global Industrial Valves Market:

• Emerson

• Weir Group PLC

• Flowserve

• Cameron – Schlumberger

• IMI PLC

• Spirax Sarco

• Crane Co.

• Kitz Corporation

• Metso Corporation

• Neway Valve (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.

• Velan Inc.

• Samson AG

• AVK Holding A/S

• Avcon Controls

• Forbes Marshall

• Swagelok

• Ham–Let

• Dwyer Instruments

• KIM Valves

• Apollo Valves

