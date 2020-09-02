Global Laser Engraving Machine Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Product Type, End User, and by Geography

Global Laser Engraving Machine Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period.

Implementation of numerous legislation by various agencies such as food and drug association (FDA) for engraving of unique device identification for medical devices is expected to be the dynamic factor behind the rapid growth of laser engraving machine market. Likely, a wide spectrum of engraving application in various industries along with the introduction of highly efficient laser engraving products such as fiber laser engraving machine is predicted to foster the growth of laser engraving machine market. Additionally, technologically advancement in engraving along with rising research and development activities by major players in the field of laser engraving machine is also projected to flourish the growth of laser engraving machine market.

In addition to this, mounting demand for precise specifications on manufactured products is believed to bolster the growth of laser engraving machine market by the end of 2026. Moreover, growing adoption of laser engraving machine in various industries to provide permanent embossing solutions such as automobile, packaging and machine tools are some of the factors triggering the growth of laser engraving machine market across the globe. On the contrary, the lack of adoption of laser engraving machine in the underdeveloped region is expected to hinder the growth of laser engraving machine market over the forecast period.

In terms of regional platform, Asia-Pacific is projected to dominate the global laser engraving machine market over the forecast period. Additionally, the Asia-Pacific region is believed to account for the highest market share of 38.4% in the global laser engraving machine market by witnessing a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. Moreover, the factors boosting the growth of laser engraving machine market in this region include growing demand for engraving of components from automotive and packaging industry. Additionally, increasing penetration of big companies into Asia-Pacific due to the cheap workforce is also expected to propel the growth of Asia-Pacific laser engraving machine market.

North America and Europe laser engraving machine markets are believed to witness outstanding growth over the forecast period. Additionally, the U.S. and Canada are the major countries augmenting the demand for laser engraving machine in North America region because of strict regulation from the government for engraving medical equipment, surgical devices and others. Likely, the presence of major key vendors such as IPG Photonics Corporation in laser engraving machine is also predicted to bolster the growth of the North America region laser engraving machine market by the end of 2026. Apart from this, Western European countries such as Germany, the U.K. and others are witnessing the augmented demand for laser engraving machine due to the growing automotive industry.

Scope of Global Laser Engraving Machine Market

Global Laser Engraving Machine Market, By Product Type

• CO2 Laser Engraving Machine

• Fiber Laser Engraving Machine

• Diode Laser Engraving Machine

• YAG Laser Engraving Machine

Global Laser Engraving Machine Market, By End Users

• Advertising Decoration

• Printing & Packaging

• Leather & Apparel

• Model Making

• Arts & Crafts

• Others

Global Laser Engraving Machine Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Laser Engraving Machine Market

• Coherent Inc. (Rofin Sinar)

• Gravotech Engraving

• Epilog Laser

• 600 Group PLC

• Han’s Laser

• Mecco Ltd.

• IPG Photonics Corporation

• RMI Laser

• ZHEJIANG JIATAI LASER SCIENCE&TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

• Panasonic Electric Works Europe AG

• ACSYS Lasertechnik GmbH

• Eurolaser GmbH

