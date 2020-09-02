Global Content Delivery Network Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Type, by Core Solution, by Adjacent Service, by Service Provider, by Organization Size, by Vertical, and by Geography

Global Content Delivery Network Market is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 from US$ 13.67 Bn in 2018 at a CAGR of XX%. Factors such as increasing need for live and on-demand video delivery and loading are responsible for the growth of the content delivery network market globally.



Video CDN sub-segment had the largest market share in 2017 due to an increasing need for rich media content along with an on-demand video by end users. Among core solutions, media delivery solution held the largest market share in 2017 and is projected to grow at a high rate during the current forecast period. Among adjacent services, storage service had one of the largest market shares. Moreover, traditional CDN sub-segment is expected to have the largest market. Factors like providing solutions to deliver static, dynamic, and interactive contents to end users are a few key factors that have helped in rising demand for this segment.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

North America held the largest market share in 2017 with the Asia Pacific projected to grow at a high CAGR during the current forecast period. China and India are some major countries that have contributed to the overall growth of the content delivery network in APAC region.

Key Highlights:

• Content Delivery Network Market analysis and forecast, in terms of value.

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing the growth of the Content Delivery Network Market.

• Content Delivery Network Market segmentation on the basis of type, source, end-user, and region (country-wise) has been provided.

• Content Delivery Network Market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with a contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of the study.

• Content Delivery Network Market analysis and forecast for five major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America along with country-wise segmentation.

• Profiles of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies are further profiled.

• Competitive developments, investments, strategic expansion and competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Content Delivery Network Market are also profiled.

Research Methodology:

Bloomberg, Factiva and Hoovers are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Content Delivery Network Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to Content Delivery Network Market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of Content Delivery Network Market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Content Delivery Network Market globally.

Global Content Delivery Network Market, By Type:

• Standard/Non-Video CDN

• Video CDN

Global Content Delivery Network Market, By Core Solution:

• Web Performance Optimization

• Media Delivery

• Cloud Security

Global Content Delivery Network Market, By Adjacent Service:

• Storage Services

• Analytics and Performance Monitoring

• Website and API management

• Network Optimization Services

• Support and Maintenance

• Others

Global Content Delivery Network Market, By Service Provider:

• Traditional CDN

• Telco CDN

• Cloud Service Providers

• Others

Global Content Delivery Network Market, By Organization Size:

• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Global Content Delivery Network Market, By Vertical:

• BFSI

• Media and Entertainment

• Gaming

• Retail and eCommerce

• Education

• Government and Defense

• Healthcare

• Others

Global Content Delivery Network Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Some of the major players operating in Global Content Delivery Network Market are as follows:

• Aamai (US)

• Google (US)

• Level 3 Communications (US)

• Limelight Networks (US)

• Amazon Web Services (US)

• Internap (US)

• Verizon (US)

• CDNetworks (Korea)

• Tata Communications (India and Singapore)

• StackPath (US)

