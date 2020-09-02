Global Content Disarm and Reconstruction Market (CDR): Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Component, Application Area, Deployment Mode, Organization size, Vertical and Region

Global Content Disarm and Reconstruction Market (CDR) was valued US$ 179.80 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 444.42 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 13.8 %.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding the global content disarm and reconstruction market (CDR) dynamics, structure by identifying and analysing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the global content disarm and reconstruction market (CDR).

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Content disarm and reconstruction is a computer system security technology for removing potentially malicious code from files. Unlike malware analysis, Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) technology does not determine or detect malware’s functionality but removes all file components that are not accepted within the system’s definitions and policies. CDR is used to prevent cyber security threats from entering a corporate network perimeter. Channels that CDR can be used to protect contain email and website traffic.

The driving factor of the content disarm and reconstruction market (CDR) are the increasing number of Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs), ransomware, and zero-day attacks; and the rising number of malware and fire-based attacks. Though, the lack of awareness about advanced cyber-attacks is still a concern for organizations. Also, organizations’ inability to afford the robust CDR solution is anticipated to restrain the market growth.

Cloud deployment model is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, as small and medium-sized Enterprises are fast adopting the cost-effective cloud deployment model. This model helps SMEs avoid the costs associated with software, hardware, storage, and technical staff. It is also helpful for organizations with strict budgets for security investments.

Region-wise, North America is dominating the market for content disarm and reconstruction, followed by Europe, is expected to become the largest revenue-generating region for CDR solution and service vendors in 2018. The rising number of APTs, ransomware, and zero-day attacks and the increasing number of malware and fire-based attacks are some of the key factors expected to fuel the growth of the content disarm and reconstruction market (CDR) in North America.

The recent key development in the global content disarm and reconstruction market (CDR), In September 2018, OPSWAT partnered with Carahsoft, a trusted government IT solutions provider. This partnership would assist to provide cybersecurity products and solutions to the federal, state, and local government agencies.

The Scope of Global Content Disarm and Reconstruction Market (CDR)

Global Content Disarm and Reconstruction Market (CDR), By Component

• Solution

• Services

o Consulting

o Integration

o Training and Education

o Support and Maintenance

Global Content Disarm and Reconstruction Market (CDR), By Application

• Email

• Web

• File Transfer Protocol

• Removable Devices

Global Content Disarm and Reconstruction Market (CDR), By Deployment Mode

• On-Premises

• Cloud

Global Content Disarm and Reconstruction Market (CDR), By Organization Size

• Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Global Content Disarm and Reconstruction Market (CDR), By Vertical

• Government and Defense

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

• IT and Telecom

• Energy and Utilities

• Manufacturing

• Healthcare

• Others

Global Content Disarm and Reconstruction Market (CDR), by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Content Disarm and Reconstruction Market (CDR)

• Symantec

• Check Point Software Technologies

• Fortinet

• Deep Secure

• Opswat

• Votiro

• Resec Technologies

• ODI

• Glasswall Solutions

• Sasa Software

• Peraton

• Jiransecurity

• Yazamtech

• Solebit (A Mimecast Company)

• Cybace Solutions

• Softcamp

