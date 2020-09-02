Global Diaphragm Pumps Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – By Discharge Pressure, Operation, Mechanism, End User, Application and Geography

Global Diaphragm Pumps Market was valued at US$ 2.92 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 4.50 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.55 % during a forecast period.

Diaphragm pumps are progressive displacement pumps which are used to pump fluids with the aid of reciprocating motion of the diaphragm. Diaphragm pumps primarily consist of a reciprocating diaphragm made up of rubber or other polymeric materials and it also checks valves which switch the incoming and outgoing fluid.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Growing water, chemical and wastewater & sanitation industries are expected to driving the global diaphragm pumps market. Growing industrialization activities, increasing demand for proper sanitization, rising urbanization and organizations investing in water infrastructure, increasing preference for high living standards are the major factors driving global diaphragm pumps market. Low maintenance drive system and durability are further factors, which are expected to boost global diaphragm pumps market.

The challenge for the global diaphragm pumps market is to minimalize the H2S and CO2 emissions that are produced from the sour oil and gas wells. The oil and the gas sector have been beholding out for ways to safely handle and store the extremely toxic H2S and sour gas. Innovative processes have been developed for the re-injection of CO2 and the sour gas in the deep geologic formations. Furthermore, Air operated double diaphragm pumps are resulting in a problem of water hammering, which inclines to confines the use of diaphragm pumps and the operating cost of air operated double diaphragm pump is relatively higher as compared to conventional electric drive pumps are limiting the growth of global diaphragm pumps market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the global diaphragm pumps market and contains considerate insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with appropriate set of traditions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments by material, type, end-user and region and, project the global market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global diaphragm pumps market.

The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Air operated diaphragm pumps is projected to grow at a high rate of CAGR during the forecast period. Air operated double diaphragm pumps perform an important role in distribution and extraction applications in the end user industry for various reasons. Diaphragm pumps mainly used in the oil and gas industry owing to it offers features such as durable and corrosion-resistant and have the capability to operate in inflexible climatic conditions. Oil is mined from salty water of the sea, so the pumps need to survive the wet environment, wind, sun exposure, and high temperatures.

A chemical segment is expected to hold significant growth in the global diaphragm pumps market. Developments in efficiency and the capability to handle a wide array of chemicals combine to create the air operated double diaphragm pump is a useful choice for chemical processors. Diaphragm pumps assistance to move chemicals proficiently, safely and shrink production time. There are barely any end-user industries where chemicals are not used.

Asia-Pacific is expected to lead the global diaphragm pumps market during the forecast period. Rapid industrialization, growing investment in water infrastructure, development in numerous industries such as water & wastewater treatment, chemicals, power, and oil & gas, increase in infrastructural development projects, especially in developing economies such as China and India are expected to dominate the diaphragm pumps market in this region. Increasing standards of living & growing urbanization and sophisticated demand for proper sanitation are propelling the growth of the diaphragm pumps market in the region. The increasing population in urban areas has led to an upsurge in the demand for high-quality water for drinking and household purposes are expected to increase demand for the product.

Scope of the Report Global Diaphragm Pumps Market

Global Diaphragm Pumps Market, By Discharge Pressure

• Up to 80 bar

• 80 bar to 200 bar

• Above 200 bar

Global Diaphragm Pumps Market, By Operation

• Single acting

• Double acting

Global Diaphragm Pumps Market, By Mechanism

• Air operated

• Electrically operated

Global Diaphragm Pumps Market, By End User

• Water & Wastewater

• Oil & Gas

• Chemicals

• Pharmaceuticals

• Food & Beverage

• Others

Global Diaphragm Pumps Market, By Application

• Dewatering Pumps

• Filter Press pumps

• Fluid transfer pumps

• Metering and dispensing Pumps

• Others

Global Diaphragm Pumps Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players in Global Diaphragm Pumps Market

• Dover Corporation

• Idex Corporation

• Flowserve Corporation

• Grundfos Holding A/S

• Graco Inc.

• Xylem Inc.

• SPX Flow Technology AB

• LEWA GmbH

• Yamada Corporation

• Ingersoll Rand Plc.

• Tapflo AB

• Seepex GmbH

• Verder Group

• Alltech Dosieranlagen GmbH

• Seepex GmbH

• Blue-White Industries Ltd

• Verder International B.V.

• Depamu Pumps Technology Co., Ltd.

• Seko S.p.a

