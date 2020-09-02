Global Flexible Heater Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – By Type, Industry and Region

Global Flexible Heater Market size was valued at US$ 9.3 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 24.23 Bn by 2026 to exhibit a CAGR of 12.72 % during the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global flexible heater market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global flexible heater market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

It is a device which can conform to the surface which requires heating. Silicone Flexible Heaters are rough, reliable, precise, and moisture and chemical-resistant. They can be simply bonded or adhered to other system parts. Silicone rubber’s high tolerance to a wide range of temperatures though remaining flexible offers its advantages over other flexible heaters.

Major factors driving the progress of the flexible heater market are technological advancements, a wide range of applications, increasing demand from several industries, flexible form factor, and high adoption of flexible heaters in medical applications and launch of innovative products.

The key restraint of the global flexible heater market is high cost associated with a flexible heater. The major challenges to the growth of the market are used in dangerous or harsh environments and high competition from tier-1 as well as smaller players in the market.

Several opportunities are generating in the global flexible heater market due to the growing demand from electronics & semiconductor industry and new and developing applications of flexible heaters.

Silicone rubber-based flexible heaters is expected to dominate during the forecast period owing to the increasing use of these heaters in semiconductor systems such as plasma etch systems, probing stations, IC test handling equipment, photo-resist track systems, in the electronic appliances like refrigeration equipment, coffeemaker, and wax-maker, and applications in medical, aerospace & defense, food & beverages, automotive, and oil & gas and mining. Growing demand for such systems and products is anticipated to drive the silicone rubber-based flexible

heater market to highest growth during the forecast period. They are tough and can withstand the maximum operating temperature of 450°F.

Electronics & semiconductor industry is expected to grow at highest rate during forecast period between various industries. Owing to these heaters are widely used in semiconductor manufacturing like in plasma etch systems, probing stations, IC test handling equipment, photo-resist track systems, copy machines, LCD screen preheating, ATM machines, semiconductor test modules, handheld scanners, and different other equipment. Further flexible heaters are used in electronic equipment such as coffeemaker, wax-maker and refrigeration equipment. The increasing demand for such products is expected to drive the market growth.

Also, Medical industry is expected to grow at highest speed during the forecast period owing to the increasing uses of the flexible heaters in various medical devices and diagnostic instruments. Aerospace & Defense industry also uses these sensors in different equipment’s. Electronics and semiconductor, Automotive and Food & Beverages industries are also developing rapidly in Asia Pacific countries. Electronics and semiconductor production industry have the largest market share in the Asia Pacific is projected to increase growth in the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at highest GAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing demand for heaters in many medical devices, diagnostic instruments, avionics and defense systems, semiconductors, and commercial food equipment. The electronics and semiconductor, and automotive industries are booming in APAC, and the demand for medical devices and food equipment is anticipated to grow at the fastest speed in the coming years in this region. APAC is the major market for electronics and semiconductor production, which is mainly dominated by countries such as China, India, Japan, Korea, and Taiwan, and is projected to increase further in the coming years.

Scope of the Global Flexible Heater Market

Global Flexible Heater Market, by Type

• Silicone Rubber

• Polyimide

• Polyester

• Mica

Global Flexible Heater Market, by Industry

• Electronics & Semiconductor

• Medical

• Aerospace & Defense

• Automotive

• Food & Beverages

• Oil & Gas

• Others

Global Flexible Heater Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in the Global Flexible Heater Market

• Nibe Industrier

• Honeywell International

• Omega Engineering

• Watlow Electric Manufacturing

• Smith’s Group

• Chromalox

• Rogers Corporation

• Minco

• Zoppas Industries

• All Flex Flexible Circuits

• Tempco Electric Heater

• Thermocoax

• Durex Industries

• Holroyd Components

• Hotset

• Miyo Technology

