Global Screw Compressor Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Type, Stage, Technology, End user and Geography

Global Screw Compressor Market was valued at US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

The screw compressor offers several advantages over other compressors like distribution of high quality compressed air and lower maintenance & operational cost. There is an enlarged demand for screw compressor in end-user industries such as mining & metals, automotive, and chemical & petrochemical industries. The market for screw compressor is projected to grow, significantly with the huge investment in end-user industries.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the global screw compressors market and contains considerate insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with appropriate set of traditions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments by material, type, end-user and region and, project the global market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global screw compressors market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Growing demand for energy efficient compressors along with food & beverage and textile sectors are the key factors that drive the growth of the global screw compressors market. Rising demand for eco-friendly screw compressors are the key factors that will offer generous growth opportunities in the screw compressor market. Stringent adherence to strict quality requirements & environmental parameters along with a lack of skilled labor are the market challenges handled by key market players and manufacturers to raise in the market. Furthermore, End-users repelling the emergence of this new technology is a key limiting factor that will impact the growth of the market. Low maintenance & operational cost is one of the factors, which expected to increase demand for screw compressors.

The oil-injected compressors segment is expected to share significant growth in the global screw compressor market and will continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. One of the major factors accountable for the market segment’s growth is its emerging applications across various industries, where the necessity for compressed air is high. Oil-injected screw compressors benefit seal gaps, and role as an insulator, and conserves the optimal temperature during compression. These advantages certify its application in numerous end-use industries such as the mining industry, power plants. The oil-injected compressors offer benefits include high reliability, lower maintenance costs, no extra foundations, and noiseless operations.

The portable screw compressors have a high requirement in the global screw compressor market. As the name suggests, portable screw compressors are intended in a way so they can be simply moved from one place to another. They are available in lightweight and with numerous compressing capacities according to the requirements in the application. They are also constructed to be straddling easily on the carriages and suitable for all environments.

The multi-stage compressors segment is projected to hold substantial growth in the global screw compressor market. These compressors consist of advanced technology like variable speed drive and turbo pressure. Furthermore, the multi-stage screw compressors are designed in a way to be elated on wheels and extremely capable of being energy-efficient. These likable features can induce the demand for multi-stage screw compressors in many industrial applications.

Geographically, the market in the Asia Pacific is estimated to account for a high share in the global screw compressor market and is projected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. This dominance can be attributed to a growing demand of screw compressors from numerous end users in emerging economies such as China, India. Rapid industrialization in emerging economies and the increasing need for efficient tools & machinery is expected to boost the growth in the screw compressor market. Additionally, China is one of the major economies, availing screw compressor on rental services. The government of developing countries China and India are focusing to create opportunities for huge investment in industrialization. Increasing foreign direct investment in the industrial sector is one of the key drivers to boom screw compressor market in this region.

The Scope of the Report Global Screw Compressor Market

Global Screw Compressor Market, By Type

• Oil-injected

• Oil-Free

Global Screw Compressor Market, By Stage

• Single-Stage

• Multi-Stage

Global Screw Compressor Market, By Technology

• Stationary

• Portable

Global Screw Compressor Market, By End User

• Oil & Gas

• Chemicals & Petrochemicals

• Food & Beverage

• Automotive

• Power Plants

• Mining & Metals

• Others

Global Screw Compressor Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players

• Kobe Steel Ltd.

• Atlas Copco AB

• Gardner Denver, Inc.

• GE Oil & Gas

• Ingersoll Rand PLC

• Siemens AG

• Howden Group Ltd

• Man Diesel & Turbo,

• Bauer Kompressoren,

• Boge Kompressoren,

• Kaeser Kompressoren Se

• Sullair LLC.

• Kore Compressors

• ALMiG Compressors GmbH

• Hitachi

• Suzler

• Michelin

• Metro Air Compressor

• Stewart & Stevenson LLC

• Air Energy Group LLC

• CAPS Australia

• Aggreko plc

• United Rentals Inc

• Lewis System

• Caterpillar Inc.

