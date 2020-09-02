Ceramic Tiles Market Outlook and in-Depth Analysis 2020-2026 by Top Players: Corona Vitrified; Cersanit; Johnson Tiles; Kajaria Ceramics Limited

The latest Market report by a Data Bridge Market Research with the title [Global Ceramic Tiles Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026]. To systematize this world-class Ceramic Tiles Market report, the combination of best industry insight, practical solutions, talent solutions and latest technology have been used. Thoroughly described market segmentation aspect provides a clear idea about the product consumption based on several factors ranging from type, application, deployment model, end user to geographical region. The exploitation of established statistical tools and coherent models for analysis and forecasting of market data makes this report outperforming.

The Major players profiled in this report include: Corona Vitrified; Cersanit; Johnson Tiles; Kajaria Ceramics Limited; Koninklijke Mosa bv; RAK CERAMICS; MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC.; Grupo Lamosa; Cerâmica Carmelo Fior; CERAMICHE ATLAS CONCORDE S.P.A.; Florim Ceramiche S.P.A.; GranitiFiandre S.p.A.; Grupo Fragnani; PAMESA CERÁMICA S.L.; Saudi Ceramics; PORCELANOSA Grupo A.I.E.; Crossville Inc.; LIXIL Group Corporation; Dongpeng; Nitco Tiles; China Ceramics Co., Ltd.; Lasselsberger; Daltile and Newpearl among others.

Global ceramic tiles market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 167.55 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing levels of urbanization worldwide as well as increasing levels of renovations of the existing households.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Raw Material (Feldspar, Kaolin, Bentonite, Silica Sand),

Product Type (Wall, Floor, Vitrified, Industrial),

Formulation (Dry Pressed, Extruded, Casting),

Tile Features (Glazed, Porcelain, Scratch Free, Others),

Application (Wall, Floor, Others),

End-Use (Residential, Commercial)

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. announced that they had acquired Eliane. This acquisition is the first strategic step in the expansion of their business operations in the South America region. This acquisition will include the production sites situated in six locations throughout Brazil with around 36 million sq.m annual productions of these facilities.

In September 2018, RAK CERAMICS announced that they had acquired all of the remaining shares of the joint venture available in the Saudi Arabia, owning the KSA operations fully. This acquisition will help in greater operability of RAK CERAMICS in the region of Saudi Arabia, as a unified global brand as they will look to integrate the operations of the joint venture into their own.

Market Driver:

Increasing levels of construction activities taking place globally is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Growing usage of flooring and tiles from the Asia-Pacific region due to their increasing disposable income and better spending power; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing benefits of the ceramic tiles as it is significantly low-cost and light-weight than its substitutes; this factor is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Market Restraint:

Increasing presence of strict regulations regarding the mining of minerals as well as for the environment which are used in the formulation of ceramics; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Increased usage & demand of substitute products is expected to restrain the market growth

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Part 1:

Market Overview, Development, and Segment by Type, Application & Region

Part 2:

Global Market by company, Type, Application & Geography

Part 3-4:

Asia-Pacific Market by Type, Application & Geography

Part 5-6:

Europe Market by Type, Application & Geography

Part 7-8:

North America Market by Type, Application & Geography

Part 9-10:

South America Market by Type, Application & Geography

Part 11-12:

Middle East & Africa Market by Type, Application & Geography

Part 13:

Company information, Sales, Cost, Margin etc.

Part 14:

Conclusion

To know the latest trends and insights TOC in Ceramic Tiles Market

