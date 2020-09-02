Cosmetic Pigments and Dyes Market Segmentation with Top Competitors | BASF SE, Clariant, Chem India Pigments, Dayglo Color, Eckart, Elemental Srl

The latest Market report by a Data Bridge Market Research with the title [Global Cosmetic Pigments and Dyes Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025]. To systematize this world-class Cosmetic Pigments and Dyes Market report, the combination of best industry insight, practical solutions, talent solutions and latest technology have been used. Thoroughly described market segmentation aspect provides a clear idea about the product consumption based on several factors ranging from type, application, deployment model, end user to geographical region. The exploitation of established statistical tools and coherent models for analysis and forecasting of market data makes this report outperforming.

The Major players profiled in this report include: BASF SE, Clariant, Chem India Pigments, Dayglo Color, Eckart, Elemental Srl, Geotech, Kobo Products, Koel Colours, Kolortek LANXESS, Li Pigments, Merck Performance Materials , Miyoshi Kasei, Nihon Koken Kogyo, Nubiola Neelikon , Sandream Impact, Sensient, Cosmetic Technologies , Sun Chemical, Sudarshan , Toshiki Pigment, Toyal Europea, Venator Materials PLC. and others

>>>>To know How COVID-19 Pandemic Will Impact This Cosmetic Pigments and Dyes Market| Download PDF Sample copy of the Report https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-cosmetic-pigments-and-dyes-market

The global cosmetic pigments and dyes market is segmented based on elemental composition, type, application and technology. In 2018, organic pigments segment is valued to rule with the highest market share in the forecast period. An organic pigment is segmented on the basis of elemental composition into lakes, toners and true pigments. An inorganic pigment is segmented on the basis of elemental composition into white pigments, iron oxide, chromium dioxide, mica, ultramarines and others.

Dyes is segmented on the basis of type into reactive dyes, disperse dyes, vat dyes and others. Pigment is segmented on the basis of type into special effect pigments, surface treated pigments, nano pigments and natural colorants. Facial makeup is segmented on the basis of application into powder, foundation and brushers. Eye makeup is segmented on the basis of application into eye liner, eye shadow and mascara. A lip product is segmented on the basis of application into lip stick, lip gloss and lip liner. Nail products is segmented on the basis of application into nail polish, nail treatment. Others are segmented on the basis of application into toothpaste, hair shampoo & conditioner and sunless tanning products. Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Elemental Composition (Inorganic Pigments, Organic Pigments, Oil Soluble Colours, Water Soluble Colours),

By Type (Dyes, Pigments),

By Application (Facial Makeup, Eye Makeup, Lip Products, Nail Products, Hair Color Products, Special Effect and Special Purchase Products, Others),

By Technology (Pigment Dispersion, Surface Treatments)

How Does This Market Insights Help?

Cosmetic Pigments and Dyes Market share (regional, product, application, end-user) both in terms of volume and revenue along with CAGR

Key parameters which are driving this market and restraining its growth

What all challenges manufacturers will face as well as new opportunities and threats faced by them

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the “Cosmetic Pigments and Dyes Market” and its commercial landscape

Ask here if any queries (including COVID-19 impact analysis and up-to 30% discount): https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/?dbmr=global-cosmetic-pigments-and-dyes-market

Note – The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Cosmetic Pigments and Dyes Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast, factoring the impact of COVID -19 Situation.

In 2018, organic pigments is expected to dominate the Global cosmetic pigment & dyes market with 73.7% market share and is expected to reach USD 956.66 million by 2025, growing with a CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Inorganic pigments is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 7.3% in the forecast period, and is expected to reach USD 287.41 million in 2025 from USD 163.93 million in 2017

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Part 1:

Market Overview, Development, and Segment by Type, Application & Region

Part 2:

Global Market by company, Type, Application & Geography

Part 3-4:

Asia-Pacific Market by Type, Application & Geography

Part 5-6:

Europe Market by Type, Application & Geography

Part 7-8:

North America Market by Type, Application & Geography

Part 9-10:

South America Market by Type, Application & Geography

Part 11-12:

Middle East & Africa Market by Type, Application & Geography

Part 13:

Company information, Sales, Cost, Margin etc.

Part 14:

Conclusion

To know the latest trends and insights TOC in Cosmetic Pigments and Dyes Market, click the link: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-cosmetic-pigments-and-dyes-market

Why Go For Data Bridge Market Research?

Data Bridge Market Research is a versatile market research and consulting firm with over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Our coverage of industries include Medical Devices, Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology, Semiconductors, Machinery, Information and Communication Technology, Automobiles and Automotive, Chemical and Material, Packaging, Food and Beverages, Cosmetics, Specialty Chemicals, Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Robotics, among many others. We provide a variety of services such as market verified industry reports, technology trend analysis, Formative market research, strategic consulting, vendor analysis, production and demand analysis, consumer impact studies among many others.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475