Commercial Equipment Market Recent Trends, In-depth Analysis, Market Size Research Report Forecast up to 2026

Global commercial equipment market is set to witness a steady CAGR of 5.05% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing health awareness and rising initiatives by government are the factors for the growth of this market.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Product (Treadmill, Free Weights, Exercise Cycles, Elliptical Machines, Others),

End- User (Gym, University and School, Community, Sports Center, Others),

Distribution Channel (Sports Goods Store, Specialty Sports Shops, Online Retailing, Discount Stores, Departmental Stores, Others)

Note – The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Commercial Equipment Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast, factoring the impact of COVID -19 Situation.

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, KPS Capital Partners, LP announced that they are going to acquire the fitness business from Brunswick Corporation which will include their Life Fitness brand as well. This acquisition will help the life fitness to get better technology, innovation and growth so they can provide better services to their customers and strengthen their position in the market

In January 2016, Brunswick Corporation announced the acquisition of Cybex International Inc. which will be the part of the Brunswick life fitness portfolio. The main aim of the acquisition is to expand their commercial fitness equipment portfolio and provide the customers with better services and solutions. This will also help the company to meet the manufacturing cost reduction objectives more efficiently and effectively

Market Drivers:

Rising obese population will drive the market growth

Growing interest of the healthy living will also enhance the growth of this market

Rising disposable income will also accelerate the market growth

Rapid urbanization and increasing pollution which are factor for ill health and stress; this factor drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

High cost of the commercial fitness equipment will restrain the market growth

Growth of used fitness equipment market will also hamper the growth of this market

