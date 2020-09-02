Global Battery Materials Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026), By Battery Type, Material, Application, and Region

Global Battery Materials Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

In emerging countries, growing industrialization, rising demand of laptops and mobile phones and automotive industry would act as drivers for this market. The manufacturer can offer decent opportunity in global market by improving efficiency and quality in terms of storage and energy. Nevertheless, increasing raw material prices such as cobalt, magnesium lead and lithium are the challenges for this market. Stringent safety requirements for batteries during operation are anticipated to restrain the growth of the battery materials market during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Based on battery type, the lead-acid segment is projected to account for the largest share of the battery materials market in 2018. Rise in investments in lead-acid battery energy by building large energy storage systems in the industrial application will drive the growth of the lead-acid battery materials market during the forecast period. The adoption of renewable-based energy battery storage systems by several countries to overcome cost and carbon emission issues from fuel energy will also drive this market.

Geographically, North America leads the market with maximum share. Presence of significant automotive manufacturers in the region along with environmental awareness and stringent regulations pertaining to harmful vehicular emissions which is generating a solid demand for battery-powered electric vehicles in the region is showing beneficial to the market. This, in order, is boosting the market for battery materials. The U.S. is at the lead of driving the market in the region.

According to growth rate, on the other hand, Asia Pacific is anticipated to take the lead by clocking the maximum CAGR of XX % during the period between 2017 and 2026. Swift pace of industrialization is mostly boosting the market in the region. China, with a large production capacity and equally high demand because of the thrust on adoption of electric vehicles to decrease pollution. By the end of the forecast period, Asia Pacific is estimated to overtake Europe and North America regarding market share.

The objective of the study is to describe market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to include both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Besides, the report also provides the comprehensive information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. In addition, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to capitalize along with the complete analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global battery materials market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global battery materials market.

Scope of Global Battery Materials Market

Global Battery Materials Market, By Battery Type

• Lithium-ion

• Lead-acid

• Others

Global Battery Materials Market, By Material

• Lithium-ion

o Cathode

o Anode

o Electrolyte

o Separator

o Others

• Lead-acid

o Cathode

o Anode

o Electrolyte

o Separator

o Others

Global Battery Materials Market, By Application

• Lithium-ion

o Electric vehicles

o Portable devices

o Industrial

o Others

• Lead-acid

o Automotive

o Industrial

Global Battery Materials Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Battery Materials Market

• Umicore (Belgium)

• Asahi Kasei (Japan)

• Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings (Japan)

• POSCO (South Korea)

• Johnson Matthey (UK)

• Hitachi Chemical Company (Japan)

• Kureha Corporation (Japan)

• Sumitomo Corporation (Japan)

• Toray Industries (Japan)

• Mitsui Mining & Smelting (Japan)

• BASF SE

• Arkema SA

• FMC Corporation

• Cabot Corporation

• Ube Industries Limited

• Albemarle Corporation

• American Elements

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Battery Materials Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Battery Materials Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Battery Materials Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Battery Materials Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Battery Materials Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Battery Materials Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Battery Materials Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Battery Materials by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Battery Materials Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Battery Materials Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Battery Materials Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

