Global Chemical Tankers Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Product Type, by Fleet Type, by Tanker Size, by Fleet Material and by Geography

Global Chemical Tankers Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %.

A chemical tanker is a type of tanker ship used to transport any chemicals in bulk. The major hazards associated with the safe transportation of liquid chemical cargoes in bulk is related to cargo compatibility, toxicity, and flammability. The range of chemicals shipped in bulk has increased extremely in modern days and a special class of ships has been designed and developed to meet the current needs.

The chemical tankers market based on product type is segmented into organic chemicals, vegetable oils & fats, inorganic chemicals, and others. The vegetable oils & fats segment are expected to be major contributors to the market during the forecast period. This is due to the rising awareness about the health benefits resulting from the consumption of vegetable oils & fats.

The market based on fleet type is categorized into IMO 1, IMO 2 and IMO 3. The IMO 2 fleet type segment is expected to hold the largest shares of the market during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the use of IMO 2 chemical tankers for shipping of vegetable oils & fats with various chemicals such as alkenyl amide, alkanes, and alcohols. Among tanker size, the deep sea chemical tankers are generally used chemical tankers for transporting chemicals as they have a large number of separations.

Geographically, the Chemical Tankers market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market for chemical tankers during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the growth of the chemical industry and rising demand for oilseeds or vegetable oils & fats in this region.

Scope of the Report:

Global Chemical Tankers Market, By Product Type:

• Organic Chemicals

• Vegetable Oils & Fats

• Inorganic Chemicals

• Others

Global Chemical Tankers Market, By Fleet Type:

• IMO 1

• IMO 2

• IMO 3

Global Chemical Tankers Market, By Tanker Size:

• Inland Chemical Tankers

• Deep-Sea Chemical Tankers

• Coastal Chemical Tankers

Global Chemical Tankers Market, By Fleet Material:

• Coated

• Stainless Steel

Global Chemical Tankers Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players

• Bahri

• Navig8

• Stolt-Nielsen

• Odfjell

• Nordic Tankers A/S

• Mol Chemical Tankers Pte. Ltd.

• Wilmar International Ltd.

• Team Tankers International Ltd.

• MISC Berhad

• Iino Kaiun Kaisha, Ltd.

• Laurine Maritime

• Stena Bulk

• Chembulk

• Aurora Tankers Management Pte. Ltd.

• Maersk Tankers

