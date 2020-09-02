Global Ozone Generators Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Technology, Application and Geography

Global Ozone Generators Market was valued US$ $ 901.55 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ $ XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period

Upsurge population has enlarged air pollution to a great extent, the high level of greenhouse gases emissions and ozone-depleting constituents are extinguishing the stratospheric ozone. Increase in health problems due to air pollution has significantly increased the demand for air purification systems, particularly ozone generators. Rapid suburbanization and industrialization coupled with growing consumer expenditure power are the other drivers fuelling the growth in ozone generators market.

Global Ozone Generators Market is segmented by technology, application, and geography. On the basis of technology, the ozone generators are categorized into cold plasma Ozone Generators and corona discharge (CD) Ozone Generators, Ultraviolet, and Electrolysis. Application segment is classified into Laboratory equipment, medical application, semiconductor, purified water treatment, wastewater treatment, swimming pool, and aquaculture. By geography, Global Ozone Generators Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

Water treatment segment is expected to grow at the highest XX% CAGR during the forecast period. Ozone Generators are majorly used for water treatment and air purification or treatment. Among different types of water treatments, industrial water treatment pauses behind schedule municipal water treatment in terms of growth rate during the forecast period.

On the basis of region Global Ozone Generators Market divided into five regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East Africa. Among all the regions, Asia Pacific had XX % market share in 2018 and is projected to lead the market during the forecast period, by reason of rapid mechanization and antagonistic expansion of the construction and manufacturing sectors. Growing disposable income of middle-class families in developing nations such as China and India is expected to further drive the ozone generators market. Furthermore, North America and Europe are the two bulging arcades in terms of manufacturing and sales of ozone generators. Countries such as the U.S., Germany, U.K., France, and Canada hold substantial market shares in these regions.

Some of the major key players in the Global Ozone Generators Market includes Ecozone Technologies Ltd., Electrolux, Honeywell International Inc., IN USA, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric, Oxyzone, Ozone Solutions, Ozonetech, Primozone, Biozone Corporation, Daikin Industries, Ltd., DEL Ozone Sharp Corporation, Sun-Belt USA, Toshiba and Whirlpool Corporation. BES Group, Chemtronics Technologies, Degrémont Technolgies (Suez Environment), DEL Ozone, EBARA Technologies, Inc., Enaly Ozone Generator and Faraday ozone.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Ozone Generators Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Ozone Generators Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Ozone Generators Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Global Ozone Generators Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Ozone Generators Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Ozone Generators Market

Global Ozone Generators Market, by technology

• Cold plasma Ozone Generators

• Corona Discharge (CD) Ozone Generators

• Ultraviolet

• Electrolysis

Global Ozone Generators Market, by Application

• Laboratory equipment

• Medical application

• Semiconductor

• Purified water treatment

• Waste water treatment

• Swimming Pool

• Aquaculture

Global Ozone Generators Market, by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key players in Global Ozone Generators Market

• Ecozone Technologies Ltd.

• Electrolux

• Honeywell International Inc.,

• IN USA, Inc.,

• Mitsubishi Electric

• Oxyzone

• Ozone Solutions

• Ozonetech

• Primozone

• Biozone Corporation

• Daikin Industries, Ltd.

• DEL Ozone Sharp Corporation

• Sun-Belt USA

• Toshiba

• Whirlpool Corporation.

• BES Group

• Chemtronics Technologies

• Degrémont Technolgies

• EBARA Technologies, Inc.

• Enaly Ozone Generator

• Faraday ozone.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Ozone Generators Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Ozone Generators Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Ozone Generators Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Ozone Generators Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Ozone Generators Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Ozone Generators Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Ozone Generators Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Ozone Generators by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Ozone Generators Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Ozone Generators Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Ozone Generators Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

