Switchgear Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Voltage ( 72.5 KV), by Equipment (Gas Insulated, Air Insulated and Circuit Breakers), by End-user and by Geography

Switchgear Market is expected to reach USD xx Billion by 2026 from USD 96.78 Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of xx % (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report). Switchgear is the combination of electrical connects-disconnect switches, fuses or circuit breakers used to protect, control and isolate electrical equipment.



The Switchgear Market based on voltage has been segmented into 72 kV. The > 72.5 kV voltage capacity segment formed one of the major contributors to the switchgear market. The market based on equipment has been segmented into gas insulated, air insulated, and circuit breakers. Gas insulated switchgear segment is expected to hold the largest market share in the total global Switchgear Market. Based on end-user, the transmission and distribution utility segment formed largest contributors for the market growth among other end-users.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Geographically, the market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to be one of the largest markets for the Switchgear Market. Utilization of the latest electrical grid infrastructure and increasing electricity demand in the region are some of the factors driving the overall Switchgear Market.

Key Highlights:

• Global Switchgear Market analysis and forecast, in terms of value.

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing the growth of the Switchgear Market.

•Global Switchgear Market segmentation on the basis of type, source, end-user, and region (country-wise) has been provided.

• Global Switchgear Market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with the contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of the study.

• Global Switchgear Market analysis and forecast for five major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America along with country-wise segmentation.

• Profiles of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies are further profiled.

• Competitive developments, investments, strategic expansion and competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Switchgear Market are also profiled.

Scope of the Global Switchgear Market

Global Switchgear Market, By Voltage:

• 72.5 kV

Global Switchgear Market, By Equipment:

• Mcb & Mccb

• Ring Main Units

• Circuit Breakers

• Surge Arresters

• Fuses

• Motor Control Centers

• Surge Protection Devices

• Gas-insulated switchgear

• Air Insulated switchgear

• Others

Global Switchgear Market, By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating In Global Switchgear Market:

• ABB Ltd.

• Hyosung Corporation

• Alstom SA

• CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited

• Hitachi Ltd.

• Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.

• Schneider Electric Se

• Siemens AG

• Eaton Corporation PLC

• General Electric Company

• Toshiba Corporation

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Powell Industries, Inc.

• TE Connectivity Ltd.

• Larsen & Toubro Limited

• Elektrobudowa SA Group

• Zpue S.A.

• Lucy Electric UK Ltd.

• Hawker Siddeley Switchgear Ltd.

• Sel S.P.A.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Switchgear Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Switchgear Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Switchgear Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Switchgear Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Switchgear Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Switchgear Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Switchgear Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Switchgear by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Switchgear Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Switchgear Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Switchgear Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

