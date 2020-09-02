Global Waste Heat Recovery System Market : Industry Analysis & Forecast (2019-2026)-By Application, End user industry and Geography

Global waste heat recovery market is expected to reach US$ 68 Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast period.

The report segment waste heat recovery market based on application, end user industry and region.Based on the application, waste heat recovery market is classified into Preheating and steam & electricity generation.In terms of end user industry, waste heat recovery market can be divided into Petroleum refining, metal production, cement, chemical, paper & pulp, and textile. By region waste heat recovery market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Increasing population, manifestation of strict energy emission regulations and rapid mechanisation are the major growth drivers for the waste heat recovery systems market. Increasing requirement of energy and electricity at reasonable prices is the key factor to boost the waste heat recovery market. High capital cost for waste heat recovery system unit is limiting the growth in waste heat recovery market.

Based on the application, waste heat recovery market is classified into Preheating and steam & electricity generation. The steam & electricity generation segment is expected to witness high growth in waste heat recovery market owing to increasing demand for steam & electricity generation by developed and developing economies. Growing electricity and energy cost is boosting the waste heat recovery market.

By end user industry waste heat recovery market is divided into Petroleum refining, metal production, cement, chemical, paper & pulp, and textile. Cement industry is expected to dominate the waste heat recovery market during forecast year owing to rapid growth in construction sector. Growing investment by developing economies and rapid economic growth in construction sector such as residential construction are boosting the growth in waste heat recovery market.

In terms of region, waste heat recovery market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Europe hold the large market share in the waste heat recovery market followed by Asia-Pacific. Increasing awareness with concern for waste heat recovery systems by European Union is driving the waste heat recovery market in Europe region. Asia- Pacific is expected to dominate the waste heat recovery market during forecast year owing to rapid industrialization and increasing significance for supportable energy by developing economies such as China and India.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis Global Waste Heat Recovery System Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Waste Heat Recovery System Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Waste Heat Recovery System Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Waste Heat Recovery System Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the report for waste Heat Recovery System Market:

Global Waste Heat Recovery System Market, by application

• Preheating

• Steam & Electricity Generation

Global Waste Heat Recovery System Market, by end user industry

• Petroleum Refining

• Metal Production

• Cement

• Chemical

• Paper & Pulp

• Textile

Global Waste Heat Recovery System Market, by region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Key players Global Waste Heat Recovery System Market

• Siemens AG

• General Electric Company

• Harbin Electric International Company Ltd

• Dongfang Electric Corporation

• Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems

• China Energy Recovery

• Ormat Technologies

• ABB Ltd.

• Amec Foster Wheeler

• General Electric Co.

• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

• Echogen Power Systems Inc.

• Endotherm Ltd.

• Thermax Limited

• Cool Energy Inc.

