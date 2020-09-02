Drone Surveillance Market for Energy Industry, by Type – Multirotor, Fixed Wing, Hybrid; by Application – Pipeline Monitoring and Inspection, Offshore Platform Inspection, Power Plant Inspection, Inspection of Power Distribution Lines, Wind Turbine Inspection, Solar Panel Inspection and by Region – Industry Analysis, Market Share, Trends, Size, and Forecasts to 2019 – 2026

Global Drone Surveillance Market for Energy Industry was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Drones might be just a device, but when supplemented with the right technology (e.g. cameras, sensors and robotic intelligence), the number of applications will emerge and will continue to grow in the future.

Drones are commonly perceived as gadgets, which has a range of business applications across various industries, resulting in a potential market that can be anticipated to grow exponentially. The various types of work are carry out in the energy industry with the help of drones e.g., monitoring and surveillance of assets such as pipelines, power plants, platforms, wind turbines, solar panels and many more.

Drone’s photo and video capabilities are commonly used in the media, entertainment purpose and both public – private security sectors; yet applications are much broader when sensor-equipped drones are combined with data & analytics and machine learnings. When used in energy industries, drones can provide vast amount of information. Drones can be also used in industries like power generation, utilities, logistics and agriculture, allowing stake holders to capture and analyze the data. Drone technology in energy industry has largely eliminates the human intervention along with faster, cheaper & easier data collection that is boosting the Global Drone Surveillance Market for Energy Industry.

Following safety measures & precaution for stakeholders during inspections & maintenance is a major aspect of Energy industry. All wind turbines, utility lines, solar panels, and many other devices and infrastructure must be inspected on a regular basis to avoid disruptions in operations and unwanted maintenance or repair expenses in future. These works are performed either by maintenance staff, climbing masts or via helicopters. Although efforts are made to ensure safety, while executing these activities, a risk and dangers persist with the huge cost involvement. Drones eliminates these risks by shooting videos & photos of the installations and machine operating feature. Inspections are also greatly facilitated with drones, they are faster and allow a more comprehensive, complete and accurate view of the installation. Footage of the inspection can be analyzed in detail, on the spot or afterwards, which isn’t possible with human inspections.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Drone Surveillance Market for Energy Industry Studied by Various Segments:

The report from Maximize market research provides the detail study of various segments of Global Drone Surveillance Market for Energy Industry. The report covers segments, such as

• By Type:

 Multirotor

 Fixed Wing

 Hybrid

• By Application:

 Pipeline Monitoring & Inspection

 Offshore Platform Inspection

 Power Plant Inspection

 Inspection of Power Distribution Lines

 Wind Turbine Inspection

 Solar Panel Inspection

 Others (Slope Stability, Emission Tracing, Monitoring Sea Ice, etc.)

Region wise Market Analysis & Forecast:

The report covers a geographic breakdown and a detailed analysis of each of the before said segments across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA, and each countries under it –

• North America

 U.S.

 Canada

 Mexico

• Europe

 Germany

 France

 UK

 Italy

 Spain

 Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

 Japan

 China

 India

 Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

 Latin America

 Middle East

Global Drone Surveillance Market for Energy Industry Dynamics:

The Global Drone Surveillance Market for Energy Industry dynamics are thoroughly studied and explained, which helps reader to understand emerging market trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges at global and regional level for the Global Drone Surveillance Market for Energy Industry.

Global Drone Surveillance Market for Energy Industry Drivers:

The whole new range of potential applications has been increased exponentially by using drones not only to collect data, but also as a tool for the Artificial intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT), transport and much more.

Increasing privatization and relaxation from concerned government in the FDI norms are factors responsible for the growth in the market. Additionally, governments of many developed and developing countries are heavily investing in power projects, which in turn, may fuel demand for Drone Surveillance across the globe, boosting the Global Drone Surveillance Market for Energy Industry.

Rising use of smart grids & smart metering are supposed to help for the better management of power services to the players in the energy industry. All major players as well as governments of many countries are striving to provide better infrastructural facilities and encouraging for more output by using advanced technologies, is also expected to encourage growth in the Global Drone Surveillance Market for Energy Industry.

The increased spending on energy and power across the world is another factor responsible to drive the Drone Surveillance Market. Rising investments by the governments of many countries in energy efficiency projects may also drive growth in the market. The penetration of renewable sources and latest technologies with cost & time efficiency are fueling demand for energy and is expected to drive the Global Drone Surveillance Market for Energy Industry.

Global Drone Surveillance Market for Energy Industry Opportunities:

Today, drones are used as observers and to capture the photos and videos. They can capture data more efficiently than traditional methods. They can also reduce risks associated with specific observations, minimizing the need for humans to be physically present in hazardous environments and putting their lives in danger, even imposing higher costs to the company. Technological advancements will emerge with such drones that will evolve from mere observers to highly automated, autonomously operating and even decision-making tools. The sky’s the limit for the applied science of Drones in the field of energy industry.

In addition technological advancements like having a camera for taking pictures and videos, drones can also be equipped with a sensor to detect gas leaks or used to make long-distance light detection or a special camera to check faulty solar panels. As well as increasing efficiency and safety, drones also make it possible to analyze the situation in real time as the results are shown on screen while the drone is flying. Take incident response by making energy industry faster & efficient.

The evolution of drones is emerging as a completely new ecosystem known as ‘dronebots’. In this ecosystem, the air-land-sea service devices are part of our everyday lives and their use will be as normal as that of cell phones today.

Global Drone Surveillance Market for Energy Industry Challenge:

The drone surveillance market surrounded by legal framework. With great technology comes great responsibility. Flying a drone not only requires to full fill with general regulations, but also with rules on privacy and security. There are some legal restrictions such as not flying beyond visual line of sight and limited battery life of drones, creates the challenge for its current growth. Further evolution of new regulations in Global Drone Surveillance Market for Energy Industry can cause ambiguity, resulting in uncertainty and conflicting guidelines. Cooperation and alignment between various global regulators in energy industry is therefore essential. Once some laws related to use of drones are in place and as the technology continues to evolve, organizations in energy industry will look to the skies and that drone technology will become an integral part of standard business operations of energy industry.

Global Drone Surveillance Market for Energy Industry Competitive Landscape:

Major players in the Global Drone Surveillance Market for Energy Industry are concentrating on developing new technologies to facilitate the industry for fast, more accurate and cost effective drones. At the same time avoiding the risk of traditional inspections with human involvement. In the recent years there are many discoveries in the field of technologies with regards to Drone Surveillance, which in turn will help the industry to grow resulting boost to the competition too. Detailed analysis of competition, new entrants, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisition in the Global Drone Surveillance Market for Energy Industry is covered in the report.

The report covers the market leaders and followers in the industry with the market dynamics by region. It will also help to understand the position of each player in the market by region, by segment with their expansion plans, R&D expenditure and organic & in-organic growth strategies. Long term association, strategic alliances, supply chain agreement and M&A activities are covered in the report in detail from 2014 to 2019. Expected alliances and agreement in forecast period will give future course of action in the market to the readers. All major & important players are profiled, benchmarked in the report on different parameters that will help reader to gain insight about the market in minimum time.

• BAE Systems

• Airobotics

• Airware

• Sharper Shape Inc.

• Sky-Futures

• Unmanned Expertss

• Phoenix LiDAR Systems

• Sphere Drones

• Martek Aviation

• Skeye B.V

• Azur Drones SAS

• SkySpecs Solutions

• Identified Technologies Corporation

• Aerodyne Group

• Terra Drone Corporation

• VDOS Global LLC

• ING Robotic Aviation Inc.

• Cyberhawk Innovation Limited

• HEMAV Technology S.L.

• Measure UAS Inc.

