Global Corporate E-Learning Market : Industry Analysis and forecast 2020 – 2027: By Training Type, Technology, End User and Region.

Global Corporate E-Learning Market size was valued US$ XX Bn. in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at XX% through 2020 to 2027, reaching nearly US$ 51.1 Bn.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

E-learning allows business experts to learn anywhere and at any time. They can learn from virtually any place with a mobile device or PC and internet connection. Corporate education adds another dimension and depth to training by counting learners as participants in generating new knowledge that helps an organization to evolve and develop.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for the Global Corporate E-Learning Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions. The corporate E-Learning sector contains all forms of electronically-supported teaching and learning tools used by firms and organizations to facilitate continuous learning and development of their workforce. E-Learning permits organizations to switch to more teaching models & advanced learning that use digital formats to integrate information.

Enterprises of different sizes have started since E-Learning as a feasible solution to their budget and productivity-related issues, as changing business necessities and technology improvements have stimulated the adoption of E-Learning solutions at the expense of traditional teaching methods. However, high training costs are hindering Corporate E-Learning Market growth.Based on end-user, service segment was valued at US$ X.14 Mn. in 2019 and is expected to reach at US$ XX.21 Mn. by 2027 at a CAGR of X.34% over the forecast period. The services segment includes companies from the banking, hospitality, healthcare and IT industries. The service sector has a high turnover rate, which results in a growing need for frequent training of employees, convenience, cost-effectiveness, and flexibility.

By technology, Mobile E-Learning segment is expected to account for the largest XX% market share by 2027. The US was the top-buying country for mobile learning in 2019, followed by China. Investing in mobile E-learning in China will start to outpace U.S expenditure amounts in the 2018 timeframe and China will be the top buying country by 2019, followed closely by the U.S.

The report offers a brief analysis of the major regions in the Corporate E-Learning market, namely, North America, APAC, Europe, Latin America, and the MEA. North America is expected to continue to hold the largest XX% share in Corporate E-Learning market owing to major corporate houses are now investing more in E-learning services and to develop their technological infrastructure. They are now extremely considering launching innovative solutions and systems for online learning. On the other side, in the Europe region, the growing popularity of competency-based E-learning among the employees is also driving the growth of the global market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Corporate E-Learning Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Corporate E-Learning Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Corporate E-Learning Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Corporate E-Learning Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Corporate E-Learning Market

Global Corporate E-Learning Market, By Technology

• Web Based

• Podcasts

• Mobile E-Learning

• Others

Global Corporate E-Learning Market, By Training Type

• Instructor-Led

• Text Based

• Outsourced

Global Corporate E-Learning Market, By End User

• Service

• Retail

• Manufacturing

• Other

Global Corporate E-Learning Market, By Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Key players operating in Global Corporate E-Learning Market

• Infor

• D2L Corp.

• Oracle Corporation

• SAP AG

• Articulate Global Inc.

• SkillSoft Corporation

• Adrenna

• CERTPOINT Systems

• Digital Ignite

• GeoMetrix Data Systems Inc.

• Blatant Media Corporation

• CommLab India LLP

• G-Cube Webwide Software Pvt. Ltd.

• GP Strategies Corp.

• PeopleFluent Holdings Corp.

