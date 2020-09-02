Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market –Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Offering, by Technology, by End-user Industry and by Regions

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market is the inevitable revolutionary in the future technological landscape. With 397 deals and $XX million in funding, the year 2018 witnessed a new high in terms of deals and dollars related to artificial intelligence ventures vis-à-vis deals and $ XX million in 2026.Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market, by OfferingAssuming enterprise value/sales multiples of 10-15x, which is on par with other emerging fast-growing industries within the tech sector, AI as a standalone industry has the potential to claim a total market cap of USD 150 billion by 2020 including $80 billion for robots at a CAGR of 23%. It further can be deduced that these disruptive technologies will yield $12-25 trillion in the annual economic impact by the year 2024 through cost reductions and efficiency gains. Adoption of these technologies has the potential to boost productivity by 30% across many industries while trimming manufacturing labour costs by 18-33%. While AI technologies and robots will actually enhance the quality of human life and open new horizons, it also has the potential to shrink the jobs market by over 5 Million by 2020.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/11207

We are in the middle of a technological revolution. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market has the potential to fundamentally transform the world around us — the way we communicate, work and conduct our daily lives. Artificial intelligence encompasses deep learning, computer vision, robotics, collaborative systems, machine learning and natural learning process among other things. Today, for example, when you upload photographs on Facebook, it can recognize faces and suggest tags with nearly 98% accuracy or take Spotify, which offers personalized playlists curated on your music preference. From basic domestic chores to facilitating and impacting national-level election campaigns AI has imprinted its footprints on each and every human activity.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market is segmented by Offering, Technology, End-user Industry and Regions. Artificial Intelligence is gaining prominence due to its complex, data-driven applications such as voice and image recognition. It offers a great investment opportunity, as it can be leveraged over other technologies to overcome the challenges of high data volumes, high computing power, and improvement in data storage.

The rapid adoption of AI in end-use industries such as Advertising & Media, retail, healthcare, and automotive sector is expected to augment market growth over the forecast period. Organizations are making investments to incorporate artificial intelligence capabilities into their product portfolio. In November 2016, SK Telecom announced that it had signed an agreement with Intel Corporation to develop the vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technology and video recognition based on artificial intelligence.

Artificial Intelligence – Market Share

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market between 2018 and 2025. North America, being technologically advanced, is a leader in the market. It is the early adopter of the latest technologies; moreover, awareness about the benefits of artificial intelligence is high in the region. In addition, the presence of prominent AI technology providers, such as IBM (US), Google (US), Microsoft (US), NVIDIA (US), Intel (US), Facebook (US), MetaMind (US), Tute Genomics (US), and AWS (US), is complementing the growth of the market in this region. The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of deep learning and NLP technologies in finance, agriculture, marketing, and law applications is driving the market in APAC.

Maximize Market Research has comprehensively analysed Artificial Intelligence Market. The driving forces as well as considerable restraints have been explained in depth to attain a balanced scenario. Segment wise market size and market share during the forecast years is duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this exuberant industry. The competitive landscape comprising of key innovators, service providers, market giants as well as niche players is studied and analysed extensively with respect to their strengths, weaknesses as well as value addition prospects. The report presents significant case studies along with the success stories to motivate and guide the like minds. In addition, Report displays current consolidation trends with respect to prominent mergers and acquisitions, consequent Market fragmentation, new trends and dynamics in partnerships, emerging business models. This will enable the reader to comprehend whole Artificial Intelligence Ecosystem with utmost ease and clarity.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/11207

Scope of the Report:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market, by Offering:

Hardware

Software

Services

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market,by Technology:

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

Context-aware computing

Computer Vision

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market, by End-User Industry:

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Automotive

Agriculture

Social Media

Financial Services

Others

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market, by Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East &

Africa and Latin America

Key Players:

IBM

Google

Microsoft

Apple

NVIDIA

Intel

Facebook

MetaMind

Tute Genomics

SAP SE

30 Company profile have been Analysed and benchmarked

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Artificial Intelligence (AI) by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/artificial-intelligence-ai-market/11207/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com