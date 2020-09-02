Global Gas Turbines Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Technology (Open and Combined), by Design Type (Heavy Duty and Aeroderivative), by Rating Capacity (Less than 40 MW, 40-120 MW, 120-300 MW and Above 300 MW), by Application and by Geography

Global Gas Turbines Market is expected to reach USD 24.75 Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX % .

A gas turbine is a type of continuous internal combustion engine also called as combustion turbine. Gas Turbines are very efficient for converting fuel energy into mechanical energy.

Global Gas Turbines Market based on design type has been segmented into heavy duty (frame) type and aero-derivative. The heavy duty (frame) segment is expected to be one of the major contributors to the gas turbines market. There is the increasing number of large gas-fired power plants and the demand for heavy-duty gas turbines that power them. Based on application, the market has been segmented into power generation, oil & gas, and other industrial applications. The power generation segment is expected to hold one of the largest market shares for the gas turbines market.

Geographically, Gas Turbines Market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific (APAC) formed one of the largest markets for gas turbines market, followed by Europe and North America. High growth in APAC regions is attributed to development in countries like Japan, China, and India. Rising demand for electricity, efficient power generation technologies and stringent government regulations related to carbon emission are some of the factors driving the market growth.

Key Highlights:

• Global Gas Turbines Market analysis and forecast, in terms of value.

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing the growth of the Gas Turbines Market.

• Global Gas Turbines Market segmentation on the basis of type, source, end-user, and region (country-wise) has been provided.

• Global Gas Turbines Market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with a contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of the study.

• Global Gas Turbines Market analysis and forecast for five major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America along with country-wise segmentation.

• Profiles of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies are further profiled.

• Competitive developments, investments, strategic expansion and competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Gas Turbines Market are also profiled.

Research Methodology

Bloomberg, Factiva, and Hoovers are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Gas Turbines Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Gas Turbines Market globally.

Some of the key players operating in the Global Gas Turbines Market include

• GE (US)

• Siemens (Germany)

• MHPS (Japan)

• Ansaldo (Italy)

• Kawasaki Heavy Industries (Japan)

• General Electric (US)

• Harbin Electric (China)

• OPRA (Norway)

• Solar Turbines (US)

• BHEL (India)

Key Target Audience:

• Gas turbine manufacturers

• Suppliers of parts and components in the gas turbines industry

• Public and private operators of natural gas power plants

• Government and research organizations

• Manufacturers associations

• Institutional investors

The scope of the Global Gas Turbines Market Report:

This research report segments the Gas Turbines Market based on technology, application, design type, rating capacity and geography

Global Gas Turbines Market, By Technology:

• Open Cycle

• Combined Cycle

Global Gas Turbines Market, By Application:

• Power Generation

• Oil & Gas

• Other Industrial

Global Gas Turbines Market, By Design Type:

• Heavy Duty

• Aeroderivative

Global Gas Turbines Market, By Rating Capacity:

• Less than 40 MW

• 40–120 MW

• 120–300 MW

• Above 300 MW

Global Gas Turbines Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Global Gas Turbines Market Geographic Analysis

• Breakdown of North America Gas Turbines Market

• Breakdown of Europe Gas Turbines Market

• Breakdown of Asia Pacific Gas Turbines Market

• Breakdown of Middle East & Africa Gas Turbines Market

• Breakdown of Latin America Gas Turbines Market

